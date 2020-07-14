Architect Sawyer focus of JPPM’s Speaker Series

She came, she built, she conquered and Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a virtual discussion titled “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.
The talk is part of the museum's speaker series.
At an early age, Sawyer wanted to design different buildings, but the rules of the day were nit in her favor.
“She wanted to be an architect,” said Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum curator Betty Seifert, who will lead the discussion, “and her father said, ‘Women can’t be architects because it’s not a field women were allowed into.'”
But Sawyer persisted and in 1918 she completed an undergraduate degree in landscape architecture from the University of Illinois in Urbana, and later studied urban planning for a year at Harvard Graduate School of Landscape Architecture.
In 1922 received a master’s degree from the Smith College Graduate School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture. A few years later, she designed, built and sold a house within one year and would always add that “and it didn’t fall down.”
Sawyer then worked as a draftsman in the office of Horace W. Peaslee, a prominent and well-know architect, and later became an associate member.
She went on to establish her own practice and in 1932 Jefferson Patterson commissioned her to design and construct the Point Farm Estate, which now includes a fully operational tobacco farm, a brick Colonial Revival house, a pool and pool house, tennis court, beach house and gardener’s cottage.
“She had a reputation for being good with customers, wanting to find out what they really wanted and trying to find a solution for every problem,” Seifert said.
During World War II, she closed her office to work for Fairchild Aircraft and was also recruited by the U.S. Navy to design housing.
She also directed the restoration of Tudor Hall — which is a memorial to soldiers who died in World Wars I and II — in St. Mary’s County's Leonardtown.
“It’s part of local history and local architecture and local culture,” Seifert said of Sawyer's work. “She was quite interesting and her buildings are interesting.”
For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.