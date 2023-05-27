cannon 1

St. Mary's County Historical Society volunteer "Teeny" Guy assists as the Ark cannon is lifted from its pedestal in front of the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown.

 PHOTO BY PETER LAPORTE

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society removed the cannon from the Ark sailing ship from outside the Leonardtown Old Jail Museum on May 18.

The cannon, which will be restored, had been there since 1960.


