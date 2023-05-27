The St. Mary’s County Historical Society removed the cannon from the Ark sailing ship from outside the Leonardtown Old Jail Museum on May 18.
The cannon, which will be restored, had been there since 1960.
The restoration is being undertaken by the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard.
The work is being done through a grant provided by Destination Southern Maryland and the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.
The cannon was donated to the Historical Society in 1959 by the then Provincial of the Jesuit Order in Maryland. It was one of several that had accompanied the first settlers to Maryland on the Ark in 1634. Following its removal from the Ark, it was placed at the fort in St. Mary’s City.
In the late 18th century, it became a boundary marker on Jesuit land in St. Inigoes, from where it was extracted, cleaned and installed at the Old Jail Museum.
“The Ark cannon is an important part of Maryland’s – and this county’s – history,” St. Mary’s County Historical Society Executive Director Peter LaPorte said in a news release. “We simply could not allow it to continue to slowly erode.”
The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is looking to partner with another organization in the County to better display the cannon.
“Some people may see it as simply a heavy chunk of metal,” LaPorte said. “Others see it as a reminder of people whose faith, work and sacrifice ushered in a new era of freedom and liberty.”