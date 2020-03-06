A love for “All-things-Art” in the community, coupled with an amazing opportunity to meet with local legislators, were driving forces for a recent northbound road trip from St. Mary’s County.
An early-rising group, organized by Nell Elder of St. Mary’s County Arts Council, braved heavy rain for the trip to Annapolis on Feb. 13 to help represent the county at the annual Maryland Arts Day event, according to a release from the arts council.
With more than 500 people in attendance representing every county in the state and Baltimore city, this day created personal connections between arts advocates and lawmakers from every legislative district. Following a networking breakfast, the program at St. John’s College commenced with greetings from legislators, a presentation of the Sue Hess Maryland Arts Advocate of the Year Award to Rebecca Massie Lane, a key note address by Joyce Scott, and a state budget overview.
Umbrellas went up as the morning schedule concluded and the attendees took a short walk to the Lowe House Office Building and then to the Miller Senate Office Building. The grassroots team gathered in the Southern Maryland Delegation Room where they met with Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and followed up with visits at the offices of other local leaders. Lunch at the Senate Building and a wrap-up session concluded the day.
The group was also there to support two campaigns — the Maryland Arts and Culture Capital Grant (House Bill 127/ Senate Bill 287) and the Admissions and Amusement Tax (House Bill 135/ Senate Bill 465).
Visit the Maryland Citizens for the Arts website at www.mdarts.org to learn more about Maryland Arts Day and for quick links to send an email to support funding for the arts in St. Mary’s County and statewide.