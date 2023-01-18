Lee Cooper and Jackie Grebmeier of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons have been visiting the Arctic on research expeditions for more than 30 years, but they had never visited the North Pole.
The scientists from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science checked that off last fall during a two-month internationally coordinated Synoptic Arctic Survey held last fall aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy.
The two faculty members — along with postdoctoral associate Christina Goethel, graduate student Brian Marx, and research scientist Cedric Magen — spent the trip studying and taking samples.
The cruise was part of a research program where scientists are assessing the present state of the Arctic Ocean as climate change continues to reduce the extent of sea ice and warm the waters of the most northern ocean on Earth. Grebmeier said physical oceanography, carbon recycling and ecosystems “were the three linchpins of the study.”
“I had a blast,” Goethel said. “I love field work and I said, ‘No’ to a lot of personal things back home to go. I was excited to be physically out on the ice.”
The 1,000 mile-plus cruise, which consisted of 35 scientists and a crew of 89, began in Dutch Harbor, Alaska — most commonly known as the home base for the Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” — and sailed along the Chukchi Sea toward the North Pole.
“The whole idea is that we know so little about the central and high Arctic so we went out to do the U.S. sector [of the ocean],” Grebmeier said. “We’re like a spoke in a wheel; the center is the North Pole and spokes are different countries, so [we all said] let’s put our ships out, do these standard measurements and compare the data and then try and do this every 10 years so we can know what’s happening with the arctic as the ice pulls back and the waters warm and the ecosystem changes.”
“Things are changing quite a bit up there as the ice disappears so we’re interested in the current status,” Cooper said. “And then let’s say in 10 years people will come back and say, ‘Well are things really changing or what?’ So the measurements we made will be a nice reference.”
Temperatures were not extremely cold — a few degrees below 0°F was the coldest recorded during the trip — and the Healy did not have much difficulty breaking through the thin ice, which has declined significantly over the last several decades.
“I think what got me was the miles and miles of open ice,” Grebmeier said, “which was disconcerting to because it means the ice was melting more than I had anticipated.”
This was only the third time the Healy had reached the North Pole, its most recent visit being in 2015.
The crew spotted a few whales, including humpbacks and bowheads, seals, birds and a polar bear, the latter of which Grebmeier said caused the ship to “go whooooop [to one side] because everybody was taking pictures.”
Cooper said he was surprised to see that although the sun had set for the winter on Sept. 24, there was “still twilight 24 hours a day.”
Grebmeier and cruise co-chief scientist Carin Ashjian, a zooplankton specialist from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, helped plan and direct water and sediment sampling on the way to the Pole and then south across both deep water and shallow continental shelves. Grebmeier also performed experiments to assess how organisms may respond to warming temperatures.
“It was important for us to look at the organic matter that gets down to the bottom because it gives off nutrients and can come back to the surface of the water and influence how much plant life there is,” Grebmeier said.
Goethel collected microbes as part of a newly developing collaboration with Icelandic scientists, whom she met during her recently completed Fulbright Fellowship in Iceland. Magen was responsible for methane measurements onboard.
Scientists also collected water samples that will be analyzed for chlorophyll, nutrients and carbon content at the Solomons lab.
Sampling was done in depths of 35 meters to about 4,000 meters, or about 115 to more than 13,000 feet, where Cooper said “the pressure would be crushing.”
An average day saw the scientists taking a salinity reading followed by up to 18 hours going through collected specimens.
The measurements will help confirm the current conditions in the remote Arctic, so when follow up measurements are made in the future, valid comparisons can be made to see how much the ecosystem has changed, and if as expected, sea ice continues to retreat.
There was also an outreach program called Float the Boat in which small craft were made by students and left on the ice at the North Pole. Those that are recovered will tell plenty of currents and tides.
Cooper said the scientists mainly kept to themselves because “Santa wanted us to get out of the way so he could get back to work.”
