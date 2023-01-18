Lee Cooper and Jackie Grebmeier of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons have been visiting the Arctic on research expeditions for more than 30 years, but they had never visited the North Pole.

The scientists from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science checked that off last fall during a two-month internationally coordinated Synoptic Arctic Survey held last fall aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy.


