Want to park your Ford next to a fighter jet, your Hyundai alongside a helicopter or your BMW a few feet away from a bomber? Your best opportunity to do just that would be during the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s sixth annual Wheels and Wings car show on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event allows car enthusiasts to park their vehicles on the museum’s flight line next to any one of the museum’s various aircraft.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews