Those who were wondering what life was like taking classes in a one-room schoolhouse back in the day will have a great chance to do so with a series of free open houses at the Black History Month U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park.

The center, which is located within Lexington Manor Passive Park, will feature special items from the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in addition to the center’s regular exhibits in recognition of Black History Month.


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews