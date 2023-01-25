The historic Drayden African American Schoolhouse was built in 1890 and served as a one-room schoolhouse for Black children until 1942. The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will host open houses on the first Saturday of each month through October.
A 1923 photograph of students at the Great Mills School.
Reproduced
St. Mary’s County Museum Director Karen Stone arranges items for the Black History Month open house at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center at Passive Manor Park in Lexington Park.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
A map detailing all the Black-only schools is part of the Black History Month open house at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Prince George’s resident Amiel Grey rings a schoolhouse bell for his mother, Adrianne Atwater, during a 2022 open house at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse.
Those who were wondering what life was like taking classes in a one-room schoolhouse back in the day will have a great chance to do so with a series of free open houses at the Black History Month U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park.
The center, which is located within Lexington Manor Passive Park, will feature special items from the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in addition to the center’s regular exhibits in recognition of Black History Month.
“It was sort of a wake-up moment where we thought, ‘Why aren’t we doing something for Black History Month?’” St. Mary’s County Museum Director Karen Stone said as she arranged items for the exhibit. “Since we had the 17 Men exhibit in here [recently] we realized how many people don’t know about this place, and Drayden as well, so we thought it was a perfect opportunity to bring attention to both.”
Items that will be featured in addition to the framed photos of the schoolhouse already at the center include copies of a diploma and a grade book, the names of students who attended the school, an old school calendar and a long bench that students used as desks.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Alma Jordon, a volunteer at the schoolhouse and a 15-year member of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions. “We already have a photo display, so I think it will make a nice addition for Black History Month.”
Jordan, who is also the chairperson for the History and Research Committee, which has taken on a project to interview the surviving students at the Drayden-based school, has personal ties to the school. Her grandfather William Bunton Thompson was the school’s first teacher and her grandmother Ella Thompson also taught there.
“There’s a fantastic history of the early days of St. Mary’s County and it also provides students with an understanding of where we were and how far we’ve come over the years,” Jordon said of the school. “And if they are not exposed to situations like the Drayden school, they would never know that.”
In a permanent exhibit at the center, student James Coates said he “had to walk 11 miles to the school … Deed I did — 11 miles.”
Teacher Pearl T. Fuey noted, “First thing we did … we’d speak and if I said, ‘Good morning,’ I would write it and the they were supposed to write everything I wrote.” She also added that in a one-room school there might be 40 students with one seat about [two feet wide] so “the boys sat on the wood pile ‘cause we had so many boys there.”
Student Clarence Smith said that Black schools “were pitiful because we got all the cast-offs, the junk, the broken-down desks, the bench — I mean, the books with pages tore out. You got no sports equipment. You got blackboards that was chipped. You got erasers that was wore out.”
He added that “everything else was hand-me-downs and stuff that a lot of it should have been thrown in the dump. But here again, it was better than what we had because without that we had nothing … that to me, is a hell of a way to have to try and get an education but you done what you had to do.”
“That [school] tells a huge story with education, segregation and desegregation, so you can tell a lot of stories based on the school,” Stone said of the one-room schoolhouse, which is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month from April to October.
Stone said there will also be quizzes, coloring pages and photo opportunities during the February open houses. Visitors will also be able to scan a QR code and hear oral histories from students who attended the school.
“It does [get overlooked],” Stone said of the one-room schoolhouse. “It’s out of the way in a remote little spot and it’s lovely once you get there, but you have to be going there. You don’t come upon it by accident, so the more attention we can bring to it the better.”