Bluegrass series returns this Sunday in Hughesville

The 15th year of bluegrass concerts at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville will kick off 2020 with Carolina Blue on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Partnering with the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Post 238, located on the corner of routes 381 and 231 in Hughesville, will open its doors at noon for the show that will start at 2 p.m.
Carolina Blue calls Chapel Hill, N.C., its hometown. Bobby Powell and Tim Jones cofounded Carolina Blue in 2007. Their latest album, “I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me,” has created a buzz within the bluegrass industry, according to a release from Jay Armsworthy, this weekend’s show host and promoter.
The highlight of the band’s success so far came in 2019 when the International Bluegrass Music Association nominated them for three awards: New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Instrumental Recording of the Year.
What makes Carolina Blue’s music stand out from many other bands is 75% of their show is original tunes. Their mission statement is to present bluegrass music like Bill Monroe intended it to be. There’s a lot of heavy fiddling and mandolin work, and they do a lot more three-part harmony than Monroe, but they also include some bluegrass gospel quartet tunes with just mandolin, guitar and four-part singing, according to the release.
Powell (on guitar and vocals) and Jones (on mandolin and vocals), along with James McDowell (on banjo and vocals), Reese Combs (on upright bass and vocals) and Aynsley Porchak (on fiddle), are on the same page when it comes to music and lifestyle as conservative Christians; this is reflected as a band, too, according to the release.
There will be food and beverages available for a separate price at the show.
Tickets sold at the door are $20 per person, and children younger than 12 are admitted for free with a paying adult. Although not required, nonperishable food donations are accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
The next shows in the series will be on Sunday, Feb. 16, returning again with his traditional sound from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. Other shows this spring include Sideline on March 22 and Seth Mulder & Midnight Run on April 5.
For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegass.com or call 301-737-3004.