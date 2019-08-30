Join in next week and “walk the walk” on First Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. This special evening will celebrate downtown Leonardtown’s sixth year as an officially designated Arts & Entertainment District of Maryland. A highlight of this event will be the annual Art Walk contest, an exciting opportunity to view locally created work in a wide variety of media and styles.
Winners of the Art Walk contest will be selected by popular vote so be sure to bring friends, walk around town to choose three favorite entries, and cast a ballot. Submit your ballot at St. Mary’s County Arts Council for a free gift or turn in at any of the participating businesses.
Voting will open on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. Also awarded will be a $50 gift card from Shepherd’s Old Field Market to one lucky Art Walk voter selected at random (one entry per person, all ages may enter, no purchase necessary). The gift card may be redeemed at any of the over 40 shops located at the market.
Other fabulous featured activities on the square in Leonardtown during the September First Friday event include a free jazz concert by The Clazzical Project, fire-dancing with Rose Heller and other performances by Megan Lee Bellydance and the Ghawazi Circus Sirens, a “pop-up” salsa class and demo with Donna Jordan, the “Infinity” and “Finite” a capella groups from Chopticon High School, plein air painting and other artist demos, the monthly audience participation drum circle, community art projects, free trishaw rides by Cycling Without Age, and more.
There will also be opening receptions and workshops at the art galleries in town, and studios with shops and restaurants open late and offering one-night only specials. The Southern Maryland Guitar Guru’s will be performing a live podcast and there will be a variety of other special guests and artistic vendors on the square. Pets on leashes are welcome in public areas and many shops. Street and lot parking will be available.
Check the Leonardtown First Fridays and St. Mary’s County Arts Council pages on Facebook, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com or email the arts council at info@smcart.org for additional details and updated event information.