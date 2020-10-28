Check out vegan food here
Businesses taking part in Southern Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, which runs Sunday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 8, include:
• The Beanery Café and Bakery, 22741 Three Notch Road in California — call 301-737-0777 or go to www.thebeaneryandcafe.com
• Blue Wind Gourmet, 22803 Gunston Drive in Lexington Park — call 301-737-2714 or go to www.bluewindgourmet.com
• Ruddy Duck Brewery, 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell — call 410-394-3825 or go to www.ruddyduckbrewery.com
• Ruddy Duck Alehouse, 16810 Piney Point Road in Piney Point — call 301-994-9944 or go to www.ruddyduckseafood.com
• The Lobby Coffee Bar & Café, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown — call 410-257-5662 or go to www.lobbycoffee.org
• Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar, 4114 Seventh St. in North Beach — call 443-964-5488 or go to www.hookandvine.com
• Botanic Deli – Café, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown — call 240-304-0855 or go to https://m.facebook.com/botanicdelicafe
• Kingfishers Bar & Grill, 14442 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons — call 410-394-0236 or go to http://stoneysseafoodhouse.com/kingfishers
• The Real Food Studio food truck — to find the truck, go to www.therealfoodstudio.com/calendar