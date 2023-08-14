Don’t have a garden? Don’t have a shed? Don’t have tools? Don’t worry, because St. Mary’s County’s plan for a community garden is starting to bloom.
Thanks to the backing of several partners including the Sierra Club, a community garden is expected to be ready for planting next spring at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park.
“We’re going to make sure this has a safe landing, there’s no doubt about it,” Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd said. “We trust the [St. Mary's County Community Development Corporation] is going to do well on this, and they’ve stepped up so that means something right there. They want to take on the challenge. It’s going to be successful, we’re guaranteeing it.”
The plans for the garden were part of the first phase of the county’s 2019 master plan.
“I think this is going to be a great asset, not only for the county but especially for the Lexington Park area,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said during a presentation at the Aug. 1 commissioners' meeting. “As somewhat of an amateur gardener myself I’m really looking forward to this.”
“I think this can be really successful,” Commissioner’s President Randy Guy (R) said.
Southern Maryland Sierra Club executive committee member Liz Ward drafted the plans for the 135-by-100-foot garden, which includes eight 10-by-76-foot garden plots, nine 3-by-16-foot ADA-certified planters on legs and 16 4-by-16-foot raised beds. There will also be a shed stocked with shared tools.
“Hopefully this will be a very good resource for folks to provide healthy and fresh produce,” Community Development Corporation Executive Director Taylor Smith said during a visit to the site on Aug. 3.
The entire garden will be enclosed with a fence and will be locked when not in use.
The St. Mary's County Health Department was recently awarded a $50,000 grant, and it as well as the Master Gardeners will provide education and outreach initiatives to the community.
The project — a memorandum of understanding was approved at the Aug. 1 meeting — is only waiting on some permits and finalizing some water issues.
Smith added she has a running list of a “few dozen” community groups that are interested in assisting with the gardening and upkeep.
She added the local Community Development Corporation will receive about 80% of the rental revenues, which she added will be “miniscule.” “We’re trying to make this accessible and affordable to as many people as possible,” she said, adding that rental fees will be on a sliding scale “so folks who make less money can get it at a really affordable cost.”
Smith said distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis, though details are not yet finalized.
Ostrow asked if there would be a limit on the number of spaces so as not to exclude anyone.
“We would want to make sure as many people have access as possible,” Smith said, “so I would be hesitant to provide more than one bed to one person or family.”
“I definitely believe people are living in multi-family housing that don’t have access to gardens or fresh fruit,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, “and this can be an excellent opportunity.”
Smith said discussions about donating excess produce to food banks are “on-going.”
Hewitt asked if there would be any limitations on the types of produce that could be grown.
“We are consulting with Master Gardeners on what to plant, where to plant and how to take care of everything,” Smith said. “We certainly don’t want to purchase a whole bunch of plants that aren’t suited to this climate. Maybe more exotic vegetables or fruit that is expensive and more hard to come by could be a quality of life enhancer?”
The garden is about 50 feet away from a small playground with four swings and a stationary bicycle, perfect for children while their parents garden.
“We’re very excited to see it taking shape,” said Recreation & Parks Project Manager and Master Gardener Christi Bishop, who also praised “the tremendous amount of support” from the community.
Ward said the park’s location will help address a community need.
“I think that there is also an environmental injustice that Lexington Park is a food desert,” she said, “and they have a lot of convenience food available, but not a lot of grocery stores and places to get fresh produce. The Sierra Club kind of has an investment in environmental injustices and wanted to see that resource in this community specifically.”
The community garden manager will be Community Development Corporation Project Manager Carla Wilson.
“The first season will be a learning process, so we’re taking all the best practices and adding them together,” she said, “and whatever works best for us we’ll keep moving forward with it.”
