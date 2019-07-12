Congressional art competition winner announced

Amber Fanelli, a rising senior at Chopticon High School, was recently announced as the winner of the 2019 Fifth District Art Competition with her piece titled “La Jolla Rocks.”
“I join in congratulating Amber on winning the 2019 Fifth District Art Competition,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.,5th) said in a release announcing the winner. “Her piece will be an outstanding addition to the selection of artwork in the Capitol complex over the next year. I was extremely impressed by the skill Amber demonstrated in her piece, and I look forward to congratulating her in person in the coming months.”
“I want to thank every student who participated in this year’s competition,” Hoyer continued. “I am continually impressed by the hard work and creativity that Fifth District students demonstrate each year. I once again congratulate Amber on this well-deserved achievement.”
Amber lives in Abell and is entering her senior year at Chopticon High School. Her artwork, titled “La Jolla Rocks” is a hyper-realistic rendering of beach rocks done with Conté crayon.
The Congressional Arts Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts. Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen my the many visitors from across the country who come to the Capitol and by Members of Congress every day.
Each year, Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District announcing the competition. After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.