The College of Southern Maryland celebrated Thursday its first graduating class of 2020 as more than 500 adult scholars were recognized for their academic achievement during CSM’s 21st winter commencement held at the La Plata campus.
Spanning across 64 different programs of study, 465 degrees and 254 certificates were conferred to students ranging from 19 to 62 years old. About 133 graduates were from Calvert County, 165 from St. Mary’s County and 166 from Charles County, with the majority of degrees being awarded in the field of arts and sciences, nursing and general studies, according to a CSM release.
Of the associate’s degree candidates, more than 18% graduated with honors.
“Every student who is graduating today has had to overcome challenges to get to this point,” said CSM president Maureen Murphy, who offered the first of several congratulatory remarks to the graduates.”Limited finances. Medical problems. Juggling family or work responsibilities. No goal is achieved without some struggle, some challenge to get beyond.”
When it comes to juggling family and work responsibilities, student speaker Shekera Grayson of Lexington Park takes pride in the five years that it took for her to earn an associate’s degree, as well as certificates in business management and basic/advanced accounting. She also received letters of recognition in business management and financial office assistance.
Grayson — a single mother of four who will be transferring to the University of Maryland Global Campus in February to pursue a bachelor’s in management studies — said the best, yet most difficult part about her journey at CSM was juggling her academic goals with her job as a practice manager at Medstar Medical Group.
“My desire to learn, and to set a good example for my children, kept me going,” Grayson said in her remarks. “It was hard, but it was worth it.”
During her time at CSM, Grayson was a recipient of the college’s alumni scholarship, the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship and the Eleanor Loretta Alvey Scholarship, all of which she said contributed to her success.
Grayson’s four children were present at the commencement, cheering her on as she carried CSM’s student mace crafted from a single 36-inch-long piece of basswood. The group of 508 graduates later joined Grayson in chanting her motto, “We believed we could, and we did.”
“Though we all come from different walks of life and each of journeys to higher education differs, we all have one thing in common,” said Grayson. “We believed we could, and we did.”
Keynote speaker Leslie Taylor, who is the executive director of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, spoke about the power of learning and gratitude before emphasizing the importance of grace that comes with success and failure.
“On joyful days like this, it’s easy to forget the difficult days, the struggles the stumbles, the disappointments you have experienced. But it’s important that you remember that those difficulties are what got you here today,” said Taylor, having told the graduates that CSM is no longer a place they go to but now come from. “You now have the courage and confidence to weather what life may throw your way.”
Taylor recommended that the graduates actively seek out multiple mentors, especially “someone who knows you and your workplace” and can “truly advise you on how to improve on not only the things you do well, but the things they see in you that might be career inhibiting,” she said.
“I learned quickly that nearly all things are done on a team and ‘like-ability’ matters,” Taylor said. “Allow your mentor to take the gloves off.”
Prince Frederick resident Kara Gilbert shared that everything in her personal life changed in 2018 after her marriage ended abruptly, making her feel “hopeless and broken.”
Fortunately, an opportunity for Gilbert came at a Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Women 2 Women event, held on CSM’s Prince Frederick campus where the mother of three met Lydia Williams, a special project director at the college.
That day, Gilbert and Williams began a friendship that resulted in her receiving a “Completers Grant” to assist with her tuition. Gilbert was able to tackle her classes with fervor to obtain two associate’s degrees, one in arts and sciences and the other in general studies, plus a certificate to transfer to a four-year institution, the press release noted.
“I’ll never forget Ms. Williams holding my hand and telling me that my dream is attainable, and that she believed in me,” Gilbert said. “It was at a time when I didn’t believe in myself.”
“Her compassion for my success was written within every email checking in with me for an entire year,” she added. “It was not just empowering, but such a blessing — and the world is simply a better place with Ms. Lydia Williams in it.”
At just 19, Neko Ennis of Brandywine was this year’s youngest CSM graduate who also graduated a year early from Thomas Stone High School, where Ennis was valedictorian for the class of 2018.
Even though CSM wasn’t his first choice for higher education, Ennis said he can’t imagine having attended anywhere else.
“CSM was not particularly on my radar,” he admitted. “With only one month until school left out, I applied to numerous schools and as application portals began to close and the finances of college became apparent, I realized that [CSM] could be a great option for me.”
Ennis, a business administration major who served as the 2019-2020 student association president at CSM’s La Plata campus, said he was able to explore his interests “affordably and quickly to obtain a powerful degree,” which he had the “utmost confidence in.”
Ennis is particularly thankful for CSM math division chairwoman Stephanie McCaslin, and the Nyce Annual Scholarship that was bestowed to him. He plans to have a career in finance after finishing his bachelor’s degree online while concurrently serving other roles.
“After unveiling the opportunities CSM offered to its students, I would not have had it any other way,” Ennis said. “I was not only able to find security in funding my studies, but also security in the fact that others had confidence in me, too.”
For 60-year-old graduate Adrien Seaton of Waldorf, she was inspired to enroll in CSM’s nursing program after losing her father six years ago. Seaton credited the nurses who treated her loved one for making “a tremendous difference,” despite seeing him going through challenging medical processes.
“I was inspired by the nurses who treated him,” she said. “I decided I, too, wanted to be a nurse and give back. … Nursing students are wonderful people. They are very accepting and truly care about people.”
After a four-year tenure at CSM, Seaton graduated Thursday with high honors and earned the college’s health sciences division’s academic achievement in nursing award for maintaining the highest GPA in her class, according to the press release.
“I was actually really excited to hear this news,” said Seaton. “I worked really hard.”
Alexander Esser of Huntingtown, 22, joined Seaton in receiving the same accolade. Esser, along with classmates Leinna Haines and Anna Waller, created the Scrub Network Program at CSM last year to provide peer counseling for nursing students.
“We have a lot, and really great, advisors,” Esser daid, “but we wanted to set up a peer group to help each other navigate this program at a different level.”
Esser is currently working at Calvert Hospice and plans to attend the University of Maryland to advance her nursing skills, and pursue a career in pediatric oncology.
“All of our students are an inspiration to all of us,” Murphy said. “Many have completed their studies while working, raising families and volunteering in your community. That is what makes our graduates so special.”
