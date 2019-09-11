The College of Southern Maryland Foundation has selected local business leaders Kimberly Rosenfield as new board chair and Brenda Lowe as vice chair.
The pair will guide the Foundation in its continued efforts to increase access to higher education through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for CSM’s projects and objectives, according to a release from the college.
“The College of Southern Maryland Foundation is fortunate to have Kim and Brenda lead the foundation board of directors in its pursuit to support our students, new programming and state-of-the-art technology and equipment,” CSM Vice President of Advocacy and Community Engagement Michelle Goodwin, said in a release.
“Kim’s leadership qualities and action-oriented approach will help move the CSM Foundation Board of Directors to the next level as a critical resource development arm of the college. And Brenda’s contagious enthusiasm and far-reaching network in the Southern Maryland community will be key to achieving the foundation’s goals and its next major gifts campaign,” she said.
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the CSM foundation — and excited for the projects and plans we have,” Rosenfield said.
“I am excited for the opportunity to help lead the foundation in its great work helping students achieve their educational goals,” Lowe said in the release. “It is great to have Kim Rosenfield at the helm, as she is smart and innovative. We will have good teamwork.”
Rosenfield is a partner and financial advisor with The Rosenfield Group at Morgan Stanley. She has served on the CSM Foundation Board since 2014.
“Amelia Earhart said, ‘Some of us have great runways already built for us. If you have one, take off. But if you don’t have one, realize it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you,’” Rosenfield said in the release. “Someone else helped build my runway — the scholarships I received allowed me to get an education, and because of that I’ve been able to be successful. I’m compelled by gratitude to grab my own shovel and contribute to someone else’s runway.”
Rosenfield said she is looking forward to taking the lead position at the Foundation and working on upcoming events such as the CSM Celebrating a Legacy event on Sept. 26 at Running Hare Vineyard, where the college and community will celebrate Sen. Mike Miller’s legacy of leadership as the longest presiding state senate president in the nation and work toward establishing CSM’s new Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership.
“Proceeds from our event will support the Miller center, an endowed scholarship fund, a professorship fund and bring various leadership programs to Southern Maryland,” she said.
Even more so, Rosenfield said she is excited about the CSM Foundation’s longer-term vision of supporting student success at the college.
“Through targeted scholarships and funds to supply basic needs such as food and transportation, we want to remove any obstacles that prevent students from completing their degrees and certificates,” she said. “We also want to provide resources for intensive coaching and advising along with learning technology to ensure students are able to stay on track through CSM’s Guided Pathways.”
In addition to her work with the CSM Foundation, Rosenfield has served as president of Zonta of Charles County and board of directors’ president for the Center for Children as well as a board member of Leadership Southern Maryland. She has served as a member of CSM’s Nonprofit Institute and as a member of the investment committee for the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland.
The CSM Foundation’s new vice chair, Lowe, joined the CSM Foundation board in 2015. She works as a business development officer and cash management team officer for Old Line Bank.
Lowe said she gives her time to support CSM because the local community college is a way for students right out of high school to start working toward their goals while staying at home and saving money. “CSM is like the stepping stone to their future,” she said.
“CSM also gives adult students the opportunity to go back and further their education at any age for job promotions, career changes, etc.,” Lowe said.
Lowe said that her husband was a CSM student and also served on the CSM foundation and is now an emeritus board member.
In her new position of vice chair, Lowe said she is looking forward to working on the launch of the new CSM Pride of Southern Maryland Campaign, a campaign designed to assist student support services and CSM staff.
Lowe has served as the chair of the CSM foundation’s Community Engagement and Special Events Committee since July 2017, and she chaired the foundation’s largest fundraiser to date, the Diamond Decade Mania, raising more than $300,000 in celebration of the college’s 60th birthday.
In addition to the CSM Foundation, she was a charter member and served as president and several executive officer positions with the Southern Maryland Women’s League and was a member of the former Business Alliance of Charles County, Maryland Bankers Association, Southern Maryland Realtors Association, Maryland Mortgage Bankers Association and the University of Maryland Alumni Association. She served on the board of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce from 2006-08.
In addition to Rosenfield and Lowe, other CSM Foundation officers for the 2019-20 academic year include Immediate Past Chair Nancy Hempstead, Trustee Representative Shawn B. Coates, Secretary-Treasurer CSM President Maureen Murphy, Executive Director of CSM Foundation Michelle Goodwin, and 13 directors, including the newly named Dexter Bordes of Fort Washington.
For more information on the foundation, visit www.csmd.edu/foundation.