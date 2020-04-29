CSM helps connect students with resources, laptops

The College of Southern Maryland is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by reaching out to students to offer a variety of assistance, according to a college news release.
“A lot has changed in a very short period of time for CSM, and really for the entire world,” CSM President Maureen Murphy stated in the release. “Since moving instruction to a virtual environment March 16, our new normal of social distancing, online learning, and remote services can leave us feeling disconnected and uncertain. But one thing is certain: We stand united in this fight and everyone at CSM is doing all we can to help our students, and our community.”
After closing campuses to the public March 17 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, faculty and staff immediately began an outreach effort to help students. More than 500 students responded to a needs assessment survey, and the CSM outreach staff called each student to check in with them, share lists of resources available through the community and offer help where possible.
“We initiated a laptop loaner program to provide students with computers, and deadlines for students on tuition payment plans were postponed,” said Murphy. “Our CSM Foundation went to work right away to help students financially by establishing the CSM Hawks Student Emergency Fund to help students with food and incidentals.”
By April 1, the CSM Foundation had provided more than $25,000 in student emergency aid including funds for 125 students who identified food insecurity as an issue.
“We are humbled by our donors, many of them alumni and CSM employees, who immediately gave to our CSM Hawks Student Emergency Fund so that we could provide financial assistance to students facing unprecedented hardships,” Michelle Goodwin, CSM vice president of advocacy and community engagement and the executive director of the CSM Foundation, stated in the release.
“There are no conditions on the money we gave to our students,” Goodwin said. “It is not a loan. It does not need to be paid back. When we tell our students ‘we are here for you,’ we mean it.” CSM fundraising continues online, and behind the scenes, Goodwin said.
Eighty-seven donors have raised nearly $50,000 online through social media to assist students with food and living incidentals, transportation and education supplies; transportation; and tuition assistance. Linda Cox, CSM Foundation director emeriti and alumna, offered to match donors dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, and Allan Dansie — a community donor — is matching up to $5,000.
“It is my honor to help our students in any way possible,” Cox said in the release, “and I’m asking all of my friends and family to do the same.”
Local employers and businesses are also chipping in. Last week, the Dunkirk-based, full-services facilities and infrastructure solutions provider, PATRIOT, donated $10,000 to help CSM’s most vulnerable students experiencing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“PATRIOT understands the devastating economic impact that this virus has had on businesses, families, the education system and most importantly its students,” the company said in a statement. “As a proud supporter of our local community PATRIOT recognizes the importance of empowering students in any way possible to afford them the opportunity to continue their education.”
“Also, our CSM Student Government Association is contributing to our efforts,” said Goodwin, explaining that the SGA donated $5,000 to help their fellow Hawks. “We are extremely grateful to all who have given from their heart — even when they too are being impacted during these difficult times.”
Anticipating that hardships will continue because of the pandemic, the CSM Foundation will join the global movement #GivingTuesdayNow — a day of giving that will take place on social media May 5.
In 2019, the CSM Foundation saw generosity in action when 247 individuals provided more than $137,800 during the annual Giving Tuesday, normally in December, to bolster initiatives that provide scholarships, programming and more for students at CSM.
“This is what the foundation does, and it is more important now than ever, we support student needs with emergency funds, including food, technology, and tuition assistance,” CSM Foundation Chair Kim Rosenfield said in the release.
Coronavirus update
CSM last week announced that it will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students for the rest of the spring semester, and faculty and staff will continue to operate remotely through May 31. CSM’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel. This date may again be extended as the pandemic dictates.
Along with limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses.
Updates are at ready.csmd.edu/.