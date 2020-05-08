CSM open house, cybersecurity night

The College of Southern Maryland will blaze a new trail this month when it will offer its first virtual open house and a week later, its first virtual night of cybersecurity.
The first open house will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, and the cybersecurity evening will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
Both meetings will be held in Zoom, which is an app or website that allows interaction by multiple participants. Both online events will provide creative outreach to new and returning students while ensuring their health and welfare, as well as the continuity of enrollment and learning.
“We will be providing the same information and transparency to new students and their parents as we have every Open House we’ve held in person,” College of Southern Maryland Director of Admissions Shelby Potts said in a release. “We sure wish we could see every new student face-to-face, and will miss being able to hand out CSM trinkets and handshakes. But what we are learning in this remote world is that seeing each other on camera — and being able to share answers to questions virtually — is almost more interactive than our in-person events. For that reason, we are pretty excited to host this event online. We know our College of Southern Maryland pride, and the many opportunities we offer our communities will shine through.”
High schoolers in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties who are interested in attending the College of Southern Maryland this summer or fall are encouraged to sign up for the events to hear about the college’s Guided Pathways of study, how to apply for financial assistance and how to enroll.
Attendees will also learn how College of Southern Maryland graduates who meet certain criteria are now given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into 49 colleges and universities for 102 different degree programs both nationwide and internationally.
In addition, online attendees will hear about student clubs and activities and from alumni about how College of Southern Maryland makes higher education affordable and accessible.
Virtual Night of Cybersecurity is designed to prepare students for meaningful cybersecurity careers in a variety of fields, such as business, industry and government. The goal of the evening will be to educate by using innovative methods to enlighten students about the cybersecurity industry and its relationship to many STEM and business-related fields.
“In today’s connected world, keeping computer information systems secure in every scenario — especially working from remote locations — is a major challenge,” said professor Bernice Brezina, who is also the College of Southern Maryland’s business, technology and public service division chair. “These last few weeks and coming months will prove how businesses, industry, and government entities need well-prepared technicians who can prevent, detect, and investigate cybersecurity breaches.”
In September, College of Southern Maryland received a $258,912 grant from the National Science Foundation to support the college’s efforts to grow a cybersecurity talent pipeline in Southern Maryland.
The funding will go toward the “Cybersecurity Workforce: Bridging the Gap,” program, which is under the direction of Brezina, College of Southern Maryland cybersecurity instructor and program coordinator Chris Estes and business professor Mary Beth Klinger.
The cybersecurity program enhancements include the addition of a new business track in information assurance in the associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity.
It also includes “stackable” certifications which give students an opportunity to earn professional cybersecurity and industry certifications. These value-added cyber certifications, such as CompTIA Security+, will be built into the program and the grant will help with materials, study tools, and other coursework to help students prepare for these exams and industry certifications.
Students interested in jobs in cybersecurity who attend the May 20 informational meeting will be given insight and an integrated overview of the college’s cybersecurity program, which will focus on the long-term development and well-prepared technicians who can prevent, detect, and investigate, detect and prevent cybersecurity breaches.
Registration is required, and attendees will receive a login link and password after they do so. For more on the open house, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/campus-open-house-tours/. For more information on the virtual night of cybersecurity, go to to www.csmd.edu/CyberNight.