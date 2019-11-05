The College of Southern Maryland will host the lecture “Communicating and Confronting Trauma through Poetry by Veterans” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the college’s Prince Frederick campus.
CSM professor emeritus Wayne Karlin of St. Mary’s City — a writer and a veteran with a longer than 30-year connection to the college — will present the free lecture, which is part of CSM’s “Provocations” Faculty Excellence Lecture Series. The series is designed to highlight and share the scholarly work and interests of CSM faculty with colleagues, students and community members.
A highly regarded author and a decorated veteran, Karlin is particularly known for his work in relation to the Vietnam War and his work about the theme of restoration, which also stems from that experience and his reaction to it, according to a release from the college. Karlin served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967.
“He has inspired students and community with his stories of loss and redemption, cycles of violence and how they can be broken,” CSM Languages and Literature Professor Neal Dwyer, said earlier this year of Karlin. “He has dedicated his life to reminding us of our shared humanity, how precious it is, how easily we can lose it.”
Through his teaching and writing, Karlin has modeled the idea that we have an obligation to leave this world better than we found it, Dwyer said. “This is what Wayne has done.”
In addition to his teaching career as a professor of Languages and Literature at CSM, Karlin is the author of seven novels: “Marble Mountain,” “The Wished-For Country,” “Prisoners,” “Lost Armies,” “The Extras,” “Us” and “Crossover,” and three non-fiction books: “Rumors and Stones,” “War Movies” and “Wandering Souls.” His work has also included extensive editing projects, screenwriting, short stories, essays reviews and anthologies.
Karlin is the recipient of two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, five State of Maryland Individual Artist Awards in Fiction, the Paterson Prize in Fiction, the Vietnam Veterans of America Excellence in the Arts Award and the Juniper Prize for Fiction for 2019 for his novel “A Wolf by the Ears,” which will be published by University of Massachusetts Press in 2020.
Earlier this year, CSM created the Wayne Karlin Creative Writing Award to honor Karlin’s contribution to the CSM and literary community and to foster the creative spirit in CSM students now and in the future.
Karlin’s Provocations Faculty Excellence Lecture will be presented in Building B, Room 104, at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. For more on the Provocations lecture series, call 301-934-7578 or email Stephen Johnson at ssjohnson2@csmd.edu.