The College of Southern Maryland and St. Mary’s College of Maryland are partnering to kick off a five-part leadership and voter education series entitled ‘Informed, Engaged, Empowered = Ready–Set–VOTE!’ on Sept. 15.
The event, which coincides with International Democracy Day, will also feature the inauguration of the Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership.
The series of virtual community-focused events to promote voter education, civic engagement and personal empowerment are a collaboration between the Miller center, CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office and Student Life Department; and SMCM's Center for the Study of Democracy and Student Activities Department.
The events are aimed to prepare students and the Southern Maryland community for the upcoming elections.
The College of Southern Maryland established the Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Center for Leadership in September 2019 to support students, faculty and rising community leaders who demonstrate and inspire leadership in others.
Miller is the nation’s longest serving state senate president after having been a member of the Maryland Senate since 1975 and serving as the president of the Maryland Senate from 1987 to January 2020. A resident of Calvert County, the Maryland Senate president emeritus continues to serve District 27.
“Imagine being a young person today, trying to find your footing and make sense of the world amid chaotic public discourse and polarized news sources,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said at a fundraising event last fall that established an endowment in Miller’s honor to support the center. “Imagine being a college whose charge is to support young people as they learn to reconcile contradictory ideas in a culture that gives as much credence in opinion as in fact. In our current environment, helping students grapple with complexity and learn that there can be multiple valid perspectives on issues is becoming increasingly difficult.”
During the series kick off, students will hear a message from Miller on leadership and his lessons for bridging political divides with a focus on how all citizens can work together for the good of our communities.
Student leaders from CSM and St. Mary’s College of Maryland will then share thoughts on unity and the future of American Democracy in a panel moderated by the center’s director, CSM Communication Professor Denise Gilmer-Knudson and Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues.
“We want to engage our students in this election, help our students get to the polls and help to bridge the divides,” said CSM's Executive Director of Equity and Inclusive Diversity Sybol Anderson. “The whole point of democracy is to engage in collective deliberation for the good of the community. Collective deliberation done well is productive and creates unity in our communities. To be unable to sustain civil discourse is itself the unraveling of democracy.”
The series continues with a National Voter Registration Day virtual event Sept. 22, which will be hosted by the Calvert County League of Women Voters entitled “Your Vote. Your Choice. Your Future.”
On Oct. 8, College of Southern Maryland and SMCM will virtually host “A Pledge to Truth and Civility” that will focus on the need for media literacy and civility in public discourse.
“Liberty and Justice for All? The History of Voting Rights in America” will be held Oct. 10 and the series will conclude Nov. 10 with “Indivisible: A Post Election Debrief.”
“We do not know what the results of the 2020 presidential election will be, but we do know that many of our neighbors will celebrate, and many will be frustrated — perhaps feeling despair,” Anderson said, referring to the series finale. “Our last moderated session will enable CSM and SMCM faculty, staff and students to come together again to process thoughts and feelings about the election process and results and to begin to envision a positive path forward as one community.”
The Sept. 22 and Nov. 10 events are for both college’s student, faculty and staff, and the other three will be open to the public.
The CSM Foundation has established an endowment in Miller’s name that funds, in part, the Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Leadership Academy, which provides a framework agreed upon by the Maryland Community College Activities Director’s Association, that will help students become engaged leaders.
Upon successful completion of the Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Leadership Academy, students will receive a CSM certificate of completion and be eligible to apply for the Maryland Community College Leadership Certification.
The purpose of the Miller center is to serve and connect CSM and surrounding region by offering leadership training and other opportunities to develop student and community leaders who contribute to their local and global communities.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/community/miller-center-for-leadership/.