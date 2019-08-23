The College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees at its June 20 meeting re-appointed Theodore L. Harwood of St. Mary’s County as the board’s chair, and appointed Jay W. Webster of Calvert County as vice chair, effective July 1 through June 30, 2020.
CSM’s board of trustees is the governing body providing leadership and oversight of the college’s mission and policies. Members are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. The board consists of nine members, with Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties equally represented. The chair and vice chair are selected by the trustees among themselves annually.
Harwood was appointed to the board in 2010. Prior to being appointed chair of the trustees in 2017, Harwood had served two terms as the board’s vice chair and as the trustee representative to the CSM Foundation.
He received his bachelor of science degree in naval science from the United States Naval Academy in 1974. He continued his career for 28 years as a member of the active duty and reserve contingents of the naval aviation community, beginning as an F-14 radar intercept officer and culminating at the Pentagon in OPNAV as head of budgets for naval platforms.
Harwood is a lead engineer with Wyle and has more than 36 years of engineering experience. The retired U.S. Navy Reserve captain also co-owns two patents and is an assignee of two others. He and his wife Nancy have lived in Hollywood since 1997.
A resident of Dunkirk, Webster is vice president and part owner of Marrick Properties, providing oversight to senior management, and developing and implementing creative strategic development for this premier homebuilder in Southern Maryland since 1984. Previously he was affiliated with Century 21 as Jay Webster & Associates Real Estate Sales in Upper Marlboro.
He is currently president of the Rotary Club of Upper Marlboro and he has served previously as president of the Rotary Club of Southern Prince George’s County, president of the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors, chair of the Arbitration Committee for the Prince George’s Association of Realtors, and as regional vice president and as a member of the executive committee for the Maryland Association of Realtors.
Webster’s community involvement has included serving on the Calvert County Hospice board of directors, including as president and he chaired the steering committee for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House which began accepting patients in 2010.
Additionally, Webster has served as a committee chair with Cub Scouts Pack 789 and in 2006 earned the title of King for the United Way of Calvert County’s annual Mardis Gras. A graduate of Suitland High School, he pursued higher education at the University of Maryland, College Park.
CSM’s trustees in addition to Harwood and Webster include Margaret C. Dunkle and Samuel C. Jones of Calvert County; Shawn Coates and Lois E. DiNatale of Charles County; and Sonja Cox and Dr. John W. Roache of St. Mary’s County. Serving as secretary/treasurer to the board is CSM President Maureen Murphy.