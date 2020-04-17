During COVID-19 crisis, St. Mary's hospital staff is touched by community’s generosity

As soon as news that the novel coronavirus was spreading into Maryland, causing the illness COVID-19, the phones at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital began to ring. First one call, then two, three — sometimes several an hour. Then the emails began, along with Facebook messages and texts. It was the community reaching out asking, “How can we help?”
Quickly, the food began to arrive. Dozens of doughnuts, sandwiches, pizzas, snacks, coffee. Then the supplies: gloves, face masks, 3D-printed face shields, and boxes of personal protective equipment, or PPE. There have been letters of support, encouraging messages left in brightly-colored sidewalk chalk, and social media well wishes and reminders for staff to “stay safe,” according to a release sent this week by the hospital.
Restaurants, local builders, carpenters, nail salons, area businesses, community leaders, churches and neighbors have all been reaching out to offer their support during what has become a disruption to everyday life and a growing emergency. As new cases are reported locally, this outpouring has also increased.
“When our hospital began more than 100 years ago, the community supported it through donations of whatever they could offer,” Christine Wray, president of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, said in the release. “Residents of St. Mary’s County wanted their own hospital and they invested in it and supported it any way they could. Decades later, our community continues to offer its unwavering support and our staff is extremely touched by the generosity.”
Hospitals throughout the region have postponed non-essential surgeries, procedures, and doctors’ visits. Temporary visitation policies have been enacted with the temperatures of visitors and staff taken upon entrance. All are asked to practice social distancing, and associates are masked.
Patient volumes have been low since the crisis began, though MedStar St. Mary’s continues to treat an increasing number of individuals positive for COVID-19. The team is developing contingency plans and refining procedures to best prepare for a potential influx of individuals who may need treatment.
“We are extremely proud of the frontline care being provided by our nurses and medical staff,” Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, said in the release. “Great care, however, takes an entire team. We are well equipped as part of a solid network of resources through the Maryland Department of Health, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Center and MedStar Health.”
Michaels said there are many examples of work being done throughout the hospital related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The facilities department has transformed nearly 35 rooms into negative pressure rooms, maximizing the ability to cohort patients and increase bed capacity. The food and nutrition services department changed its self-serve items to all prepackaged containers to keep patrons safe. Environmental services has adopted new cleaning methods to effectively sanitize patient rooms to bolster infection prevention.
Preparedness has been the primary focus of hospital leadership. Working with the St. Mary’s Health Department, MedStar St. Mary’s was the first healthcare site in Southern Maryland — and one of the first in the Washington metropolitan area — to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing services. The hospital was also the first to launch on-site COVID-19 lab testing for inpatients and healthcare workers in Southern Maryland. They are working closely with local partners on surge plans to handle potential volume increases, possibly at other sites around the county.
To assist employees, MedStar Health is working to offer many resources — from assistance with child care to an emergency fund for those who are severely financially impacted. “We are trying to offer as much support as we can to help everyone make it through these trying times,” Holly Meyer, director of marketing, public relations and philanthropy, said in the release. “Every department is working to make sure we are ready to take care of our community; it is so incredibly heartwarming and reassuring that our community also wants to take care of us.”
Ways to help
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is grateful for the donations the community has offered in support of their healthcare workers, associates and team, according to the release. There are multiple ways the community can continue to help, including by:
• Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wash your hands, stay at home, and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from others.
• Donating hospital-grade supplies such as gloves, masks and PPE;
• Donating to the hospital’s Associate Emergency Support Fund or Critical Needs Fund;
• Offering innovative solutions to developing problems; and
• Sending a note of gratitude to the health care team.
Visit MedStarHealth.org/COVID-19 for information or to send a message to the hospital’s care team.