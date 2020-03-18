Emerging leaders class starts in Southern Maryland

Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2020 held its first of six program sessions on Jan. 17 to kick off the pilot program in the tri-county region.
The day opened at the Indian Head Pavilion with a discussion on the definition of a leader with Col. Joe Mortenson, USMC retired, LSM Class of 2016. During the majority of the day, participants worked with Leslie Fazio on their Emergenetics profiles, where they learned about everyone’s behavioral and thinking attributes and how to use this new understanding within a team framework, according to a release from Leadership Southern Maryland.
This was followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Theresa Kuhns, LSM class of 2019, on leadership and current community issues with Charles County leaders, including Charles Sheriff Troy Berry (D), Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), economic development director Darrel Brown, executive director of schools Marvin Jones, and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division’s Technical Director Ashley Johnson.
At the conclusion of the program day, the class adjourned to Ollie’s Bar & Grill to reflect on the events of the day and network with one another.
Leadership Southern Maryland’s Emerging Leaders Program provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the tri-county region. Through a series of six “experiences”, young leaders will facilitate, foster, and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking.
These sessions will conclude with a capstone project and graduation in June.
Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers..
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director Leadership Southern Maryland, at 301-862-SOMD, via email at denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.