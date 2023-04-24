Evergreen Elementary School took first place in the Grade 4 competition. Team members are teacher Cathy Novak, left, Harshal Shah, Gabe Meyer, Dylan Owen, Sylas Carpenter, Ella Whitmer, Terrence Thurmon Jr. and Jacob Hubscher.
Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School took first place in the Grade 5 competition. In the back row are Nolan Lavender, left, Jack Merriman and Andrew Hair. In the middle row are Seamus Troutman, left, and Malcolm Ahern. In the front row are Elliott Orthner, left, and Alaina Balcom.
Evergreen Elementary School took first place in the Grade 4 competition. Team members are teacher Cathy Novak, left, Harshal Shah, Gabe Meyer, Dylan Owen, Sylas Carpenter, Ella Whitmer, Terrence Thurmon Jr. and Jacob Hubscher.
CCPS PHOTO
Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School took first place in the Grade 5 competition. In the back row are Nolan Lavender, left, Jack Merriman and Andrew Hair. In the middle row are Seamus Troutman, left, and Malcolm Ahern. In the front row are Elliott Orthner, left, and Alaina Balcom.
CCPS PHOTO
Gabriel Meyer of Evergreen Elementary School took first place in the Grade 4 individual competition.
CCPS PHOTO
Alex Vo of Hollywood Elementary School took first-place in the Grade 5 individual competition.
Evergreen Elementary School and Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School emerged victorious during the 2023 SMECO Elementary Math Challenge held March 23.
The annual event for fourth and fifth graders, which was sponsored by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, comprised 31 teams from 17 elementary schools and 214 mathletes.
In the fourth-grade competition, Evergreen Elementary emerged with the win while Leonardtown Elementary took second place and Benjamin Banneker Elementary grabbed third. Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary and Piney Point Elementary were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Gabriel Meyer of Evergreen Elementary was the individual champion followed by Alexander Guzman (Piney Point Elementary) and Ivan Huang (Duke Elementary).
Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary took top honors in the fifth-grade competition followed by Evergreen and Hollywood, which took third. Dynard Elementary was fourth and Leonardtown placed fifth.
Hollywood Elementary’s Alex Vo took first place in the individual competition while Joseph Ross of Evergreen was the runner-up. Duke Elementary's Elliot Orthner and Seamus Troutman tied for third place.
The competition consisted of an individual challenge and a team challenge.
During the Individual challenge, each team member took a test consisting of multiple-choice questions while the team challenge consisted five multiple-step mathematics problems.