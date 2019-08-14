The College of Southern Maryland held its inaugural recognition ceremony to applaud its allied health students who achieved degrees and certificates during its 2019 spring commencement.
Eleven students successfully completed their programs of study in the fields of health information management, medical laboratory technology and pharmacy technician.
“It is really important for our students, and the public, to recognize the critical work and role that allied health professionals have in the overall care of a patient,” Tiffany Gill, CSM medical laboratory technology program coordinator and associate professor, said in a release. “Too often, people only consider doctors and nurses when it comes to their care — but there are so many other wonderful, talented experts involved who are ensuring a proper diagnosis and executing the appropriate treatment. Many patients never even realize all the many members of their health care team.”
Awareness, coupled with a growing shortage of qualified professionals in the fields of health care, often worries professors involved in teaching tomorrow’s health care providers, Gill said.
A competitive analysis of the future of health care staffing recently conducted by Credence Research showed that globally, the healthcare staffing services market will undergo steady growth as the existing shortage of health professionals meets an aging population and all the demands that come along with them.
“According to the World Health Organization and the Global Health Workforce Alliance, 83 countries fall short of acceptable criteria of 22.8 skilled health care personnel per 1,000 population,” the analysis found, according to the release. “Moreover, the World Health Organization states that expected global need-based shortage of skilled healthcare providers stood at a 17.4 million in 2013. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of health care jobs were vacant in 2016, an increase from 30% in 2015.”
Gill said that is why College of Southern Maryland set aside May 14, three days before the May 17 spring commencement ceremony, to celebrate its allied health students.
“We want them to realized how very important they are — as are the professions they are all about to enter,” Gill said.
In December, College of Southern Maryland forged another new tradition when it held its first recognition and pinning ceremony for students who had completed their continuing education and workforce development health care program.
The event celebrated students who received certifications to become clinical medical assistants, nursing assistants, geriatric nursing assistants, dental assistants, electrocardiogram technicians or phlebotomy technicians.
The following Southern Maryland students were recognized at the recent Allied Health Recognition event:
Health information management — Jeanette Borries of Lexington Park, Abiodun Bowen of Waldorf, Jessica Hartmann of Lusby, Katherine Mayers of Lusby, Kathy Watson of Lexington Park.
Medical laboratory technology — Jenna Campbell of Lusby, Loubna Depew of Faulkner, Lee Adrian Tengco of Waldorf.
Pharmacy technician — Kelly Burroughs of Hollywood, Stephanie Thomsen of Prince Frederick, Samantha Walzel of Waldorf.
“There is no better time to be in health care,” Dan Mosser, CSM vice president of continuing education and workforce development, said at the December event. “The United States will need to hire 2.3 million new health care workers by 2025 in order to adequately take care of its aging population, and, according to research by global health care staffing consultant Mercer, a persistent shortage of skilled health care workers translates into hundreds of thousands of positions that remain unfilled. And the industry needs you now, more than ever.”
For more information on the event, visit www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/pathways/health.