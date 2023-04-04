Plans to spread the word of peace in the region were temporarily scuttled last week when the pandemic grounded crew members aboard the Golden Rule, which has been sailing since September.
Owned by Veterans For Peace, the 36-foot 1957 Angelman Ketch has been sailing a 15-month, 11,000-mile voyage that was scheduled to stop in Historic St. Mary’s City on March 29, but that came to a sudden halt when two crew members were diagnosed with COVID-19.
As a result, the Golden Rule was moored at a slip at the Point Lookout Marina in Ridge for a few days last week. The boat is back on the water now continuing its long voyage.
After retiring as a librarian, Minneapolis-based Mary Ann Cura was looking to write the next chapter in her life.
“I had an intuition that I needed to do something and I went to a pow-wow and talked to Vets for Peace and they said they were going to sail a peace boat down the Mississippi. And I’m thinking, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool,’” the deckhand said as she stood on the dock on a windy, blustery day last week. “They said I should apply to be on the crew, but I’m laughing because I’m not a sailor. But this sounded interesting to me and three weeks later I got on the boat.”
The anti-nuclear sailing ship is about halfway through a voyage of the Great Loop, where it is stopping at various ports of call to bring attention to nuclear testing with boat tours, presentations, fundraisers, picnics and visits by local dignitaries.
The Great Loop is an approximately 6,000-mile voyage that heads down the Mississippi, into the Gulf of Mexico, north along the eastern seaboard, down the Hudson River to the Great Lakes and back to Illinois. A trip to Cuba extends the 11 month trip to about 11,000 miles.
One of those who was felled by COVID-19 last week is Skipper Steve Buck, who sailed the ship up from Virginia with Cura.
“It’s been amazing. It’s life-giving really, meeting all these wonderful people,” he said during an interview while making sure to social distance. “It’s been the best.”
Buck, who hails from Eureka, Cal., joined the U.S. Navy and became a nuclear operator. He ended up in Humboldt Bay where he spent nine years helping to decommission a nuclear power plant.
The story of the Golden Rule — which is so named for the simple rule of treating others as you would wish to be treated — goes back to 1958 when Albert S. Bigelow, an artist, architect, former Navy commander and Quaker, attempted to sail the ship into the Eniwetok Proving Grounds, the U.S. nuclear test site in the Marshall Islands of the Pacific.
According to a news release, the ship sailed “as far as Hawaii before its crew members were arrested, but their activism certainly strengthened the world anti-nuclear movement and helped end the super-harmful practice of atmospheric nuclear testing.”
The website added, “In 1963, a treaty was signed in Moscow in which the United States, United Kingdom and Soviet Union all agreed to give up atmospheric testing, though many countries continued to do underground testing.”
“There are toxic materials that remain in our communities and the cities and the counties and the states,” Cura said. “And when they can’t get enough money to mitigate they put a fence around it. And I didn’t realized that was happening to our land and our water. I’m concerned because it’s like an accident hiding in plain sight. Our officials work very hard to serve us and also there are officials that keep this message quiet, so we don’t really know how much toxic material comes from the nuclear arms throughout the country. It’s that we are not being told the true cost to our communities.”
While it was moored in Humboldt Bay, the Golden Rule sank twice and after it was raised the second time in 2010, its owner was about to turn it into firewood before a Veterans For Peace member recognized the ship and saved it.
“Maneuverability is less, so you have to pay attention to where you’re going,” Buck said of the ship, which has a full keel. “It’s super stable. It’s like a solid, old car. You can imagine like a 1960s Mercury with a lot of weight.”
“This boat will not tip over,” Cura said. “It’s a steady vessel.”
The ship recently got back underway — as of Tuesday morning it was in Alexandria, Va. — and is also expected to be in Solomons April 19-21 and Chesapeake Beach April 22-24.
For more information on the Golden Rule and its mission, go to https://vfpgoldenruleproject.org. To see its real-time location, go to https://share.garmin.com/goldenrule.