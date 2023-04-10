Brandon Novak wasted no time telling the audience at St. Mary’s College of Maryland the fact that he was still alive was remarkable.
“Statistics state and theoretical evidence dictates that I am to be high or dead now,” said the 44-year-old self-described former drug addict and alcoholic. “And the fact that I’m not is A: miraculous equaling a miracle; and B: it defies logic.”
A television personality, global speaker and former pro skateboarder now in recovery, Novak related his journey from the highs of being an athlete to the lows of what an individual will go through to get that next drink or high.
The discussion was part of the St. Mary’s County’s Go Purple campaign, which aims to educate the community about the chronic illness of substance abuse disorder. The talk was filmed by A&E for its "Addiction Unplugged" series, which will premiere in the fall.
“The many forms of substance abuse and the chronic illness of substance abuse have been affecting our country and community members for generations,” St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said in introducing Novak. “In St. Mary’s County we have been fortunate to start seeing ... some improvements. But this data doesn’t tell the story. It doesn’t tell the story of the persons and the families who are struggling every day with this illness.”
By all accounts, Novak seemed just like any other boy and when he received his first skateboard at the age of 7, he had found his calling.
"From an early age I knew I was going to be a skateboarder for the rest of my life," he said. "Skateboarding did for me at a very young age what drugs and alcohol did for me at a later age."
At the age of 14 he was the first skateboarder to be endorsed by Gatorade. At 15 he was touring with pro skateboarders and designing pro model skateboards.
“I don’t remember the first time I hit that joint, sniffed that line, swallowed that pill or put that bottle to my lips,” he said. “What I do remember sure as the day is long is the very first moment that someone attempted to stand between me and a drink or a drug.”
And his skating and movie and television career — he made cameos in the “Viva La Bam” and “Jackass” series — started to unravel.
“Had Brandon maintained his skating, he could have made a career out of it,” pro skateboarder Tony Hawk said in an introduction video.
In the video, Novak’s mother Pat said, “It was tearing my heart out of my body and I couldn’t do anything about it. I was literally going through hell. I was asking God, ‘Cure him or kill me because none of us can live like this anymore.’”
Novak was no stranger to drugs. His mother is a nuclear physicist and his brother is an attorney at the White House, but his father didn't worked and died as a direct result of his addiction to crack cocaine.
“He was the kind of guy who was around just enough to let me know that he was not around,” Novak said. “I had dreams, I had goals, I had ambitions. I was going to be somebody. More importantly, I was never going to be my father.”
But drugs and alcohol derailed his skateboarding dreams when pro Mike Vallely confronted him during a tour in Chicago.
“He said, ‘Brandon, get rid of the drugs or get off the tour,’” said Novak, who threw them into a sewer. But at the team hotel, he met a woman who drove him back to the sewer to retrieve the drugs, and he was promptly thrown off the tour.
“My brain tells me the skateboarding tour needs me and can’t go on without me and I am an asset,” he said. “The sad reality is the skateboarding world does not need me and goes on quite fine without me, and I’m a liability. My life and my priorities were slowly fading away.”
During the introduction video, Novak is shown with a bloody forehead, the direct result of a drug beat down.
“The only thing that mattered was getting my fix,” he said, “and once I got my fix everything was better again.”
Novak soon found himself homeless and willing to do virtually anything for a bag of heroin.
He recalled sitting in the corner of a Baltimore shooting gallery on Christmas Eve 2006 with an oversized T-shirt over his knees trying to keep warm in the 38-degree weather.
He told how his mother attached a bell to her purse to alert her when he was looking for money. Instead, he Army crawled over the floor, successfully extracted her ATM card and withdrew thousands of dollars over three months.
His mother — who sold three homes to help finance treatment stays for her son — would get fed up, changing the locks and taking out a restraining order on her son. One Mother's Day, she ordered cemetery plots for her and her son.
“She said, ‘I’m sorry but you have to go. I will never hate you, but I will no longer love you to death,’” he recalled. “My mother didn’t want to watch me kill myself on a layaway plan of one bag of heroin a day.”
And when there was no money to steal, Novak would get creative. At the launch of his book “Dreamseller” in Times Square, he and another addict stole four boxes of the new books and sold them to a store to get their fix.
He said his belongings at this time amounted to “eight scarves, two jackets, three socks, a stick of deodorant, needle, spoon and restraining order in a bag that doubles as a pillow.”
“Clinicians talk about this word ‘Trigger,’” he said. “[My] triggers are when my eyelids are open. I can make any time, feeling or sensation make sense to shoot a bag of heroin. All I did for the better part of 22 years was simply rearrange the furniture on the Titanic. My ship sank every time.”
On Memorial Day 2015 he was scheduled to fly to Florida for a drug-filled weekend, but a TSA agent noticed his disheveled look and that he was under the influence and banned him from flying for three days.
“The God of my understanding was dressed up as a TSA agent,” he said. “On that day in my life where I swear to God was the worst experience of my life … little did I know was shaping up to be the best day of my life.”
Novak is now coming up on eight years of sobriety and his book is in its 12th revision. He owns six sober living homes called Novak’s House and a treatment center.
“What I’ve learned in my journey is that the disease of addiction is not a death sentence and your history does not have to dictate your future,” he said. “But it can absolutely guide and direct it. And as long as you’re breathing, it’s not too late.
For more information on Brandon Novak, go to www.brandonnovak.com. To watch the discussion, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9JPZnQcrKY. For those wishing to get into treatment, call Novak at 610-314-6747.