Four robotics teams and their four robots clashed against each other in a climactic competition to determine an ultimate champion.
The four teams are split into two alliances: a red alliance and a blue alliance, according to a release from the local Bot Brigade Quartic team based in California.
Competitions are held worldwide under an organization called FIRST Tech Challenge, or FTC. In the tense moments prior to a round, teams discuss strategy with their alliance partners. The countdown starts, and four fingers hover over their teams’ smartphones. “Three, Two, One, Robots” — fingers engage, and the robots spring into action.
The match starts with a thirty-second pre-programmed sequence. One team’s robot brings large, Lego-like stones underneath one of two alliance bridges. Another moves a platform for the teams to place the stones on.
A bell sounds to mark that thirty seconds have passed, signaling time for the driver-controlled period. Team drivers race their robots to claim stones and to stack them as high as they can.
Time ticks as the towers grow until the robots reach the 30-second period known as the end game. In this period, the teams rush to place their team’s 3D-printed markers on top of the towers to obtain a “skyscraper bonus” and get even more points.
After this, the robots zoom back to their depots to earn points for parking before the buzzer sounds again, indicating that time is up.
On March 1, the Maryland/DC region of FTC held its State Championship Tournament, and four teams from St. Mary’s County competed with 56 teams for top honors and a qualifying berth at the FTC World Championship: Team 389, The Swarm; Team 11534, Bot Brigade Quartic; Team 12888, The Stingers; and Team 16835, The Pollinators. Although none of the four teams qualified for the FTC World Championship, they all enjoyed the competition.
Talking to students from these four teams at a recent scrimmage at the Robobees’ workshop in Hollywood, it appeared different team members are attracted to different aspects of the program. One member of Team 11534 Bot Brigade Quartic said, “My favorite part of robotics is that it provides me a hands-on way to learn about engineering.” From the perspective of a member from FTC Team 12888, The Stingers: “The best part of FTC is the competition, it’s really fun to compete in the matches.”
FIRST was established to promote STEM education and core values including gracious professionalism through the venue of robotics competitions, and includes several tiers of robot competitions spanning early elementary school through high school. FTC is open to students from seventh to 12th grades, and students are responsible for designing, building, programming and operating their robots within prescribed guidelines.
Teams are operated by schools, clubs, organizations, or individuals, and give students the opportunity for hands-on engineering and programming experience culminating in competitions using an exciting sports model.