Fraternity holds scholarship raffle

The Brothers of the Tau Lambda Lambda Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. held its annual Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Scholarship Raffle Feb. 7 at the Grille 13 in Waldorf, according to a release from the organization.
The grand prize winner was Jasmine Parker, the second prize went to Donnell Camp and third prize to Rogan Smith.
The CIAA raffle is Tau Lambda Lambda’s biggest fund-raiser for its scholarship program. Since its beginning, the raffle has allowed the Tau Lambda Lambda to award more than $100,000 in scholarships to high school students in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties with the hope that those scholarships help students and families offset college expenses.
When asked about the importance of the CIAA scholarship raffle, Chairman Stephon Cunningham was quoted as saying in the release, “It brings my heart joy to see people donate to a worthy cause by helping young people achieve their dream of going to college and furthering their education.”
In addition to raising funds for aspiring high school seniors, the raffle also brings awareness to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to which many students in Southern Maryland have yet to be exposed.
According to the release, HBCU’s offer students, regardless of their race, an opportunity to develop their skills and talents to serve domestically and internationally as professionals and entrepreneurs.
For more information on Tau Lambda Lambda’s programs and activities, visit www.southernmdques.org.