To learn to skate you ask Alex Ovechkin. To learn how to play drums you ask Ringo Starr. And to learn how to cook barbecue you ask Jamie Trader, who was recently named the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s World Invitational Backyard Grand Champion Nov. 13 in Shawnee, Okla.
Or maybe not.
“I don’t cook much,” said the Clements resident when asked if he was the family’s go-to chef. “I will do jerk chicken or prime rib or something different.”
He may not throw a couple hot dogs on the grill or flip a hamburger patty, but he has aced cooking chicken and ribs. Trader and his Sweet & Savory BBQ team — which is comprised of Anthony Coulter of Hagerstown and his father, Larry Trader Jr. — took second place after their chicken earned 177.7028 points. They placed sixth in the rib category with 169.7144 points. A perfect score is 180 points.
His first thought when they announced the winner was, “‘Really?’ because I wasn’t overly thrilled with what we turned in,” said the 28-year-old Jamie. “I thought my texture was off [on both] but they liked it. There’s a saying in barbecue that if you don’t like it they’ll normally love it.”
“[Jamie’s] probably the one with the most experience with his tastes and his textures,” Larry said. “We knew after the rib category that we had a really good shot, but we weren’t sure until we heard them call the second-place guy.”
A team of six judges evaluate entries on a scale of 2 to 9, with nine being the best. Judges award the majority of points to overall taste, followed by tenderness and appearance.
During competitions, competitors are able to trim their chicken beforehand but cannot inject or marinade the meat until it is inspected around 9 a.m. Chefs then have a few hours before they must turn in their entries — usually six pieces, one per judge, on a bed of kale or lettuce for appearance — within a 10-minute window.
Jamie said he cooks his meats at 300-degrees and his chicken takes about 2½ hours, about an extra hour for his ribs.
“When you think of a rib when you bite it and the meat falls off, in the KCBS that’s overdone. Basically they want to see the bite prints” Jamie said. “The hard part of cooking chicken is the skin. When you take a bite, it has to bite through. It has to look good, but most of all it has to bite good. A lot of people in competition barbecue will say it’s a tenderness contest more than anything because the taste is all pretty much the same.”
Jamie, who is an Emergency Medical Technician in Charles County, uses Springer Mountain Farms chicken because it is “the most consistent and always has good skin, good appearance and I can always find the right weight I’m looking for. He special orders his pork ribs from Comport Duroc from the Midwest.
He will trim the ribs down to 10 bones — they usually come with 12 to 14 bones.
“The end pieces will cook a little different and faster than the inside cuts,” he said. “And when you’re cooking you want everything to be as equal as you can be that way all the temps are the same.
He uses Royal Oak Chef’s Select charcoal and injects both the ribs and chicken with Killer Hogs BBQ products rubs and sauces.
The Sweet & Savory BBQ team competed in 14 events this season — some events also included pork — and placed first overall in four of them. They added two second-place finishes, a third-place finish and 13 Top-5 finishes. Any win during the regular season qualified a team for the national event.
“This year we cooked a lot and that helps because you kind of stay in a routine,” Jamie said. “I always have confidence going into these contests because we did well enough this year so I kind of know what I’m doing. A lot of it is just luck. Did I think I was going to be that lucky? No, but [did I have] confidence thinking we could win it? Yeah.”
The team competes in a new trailer equipped with a smoker and sleeping area.
“It’s just like when you get a bunch of dudes,” Jamie said. “You get enough testosterone and you get stuff that boils over every now and again, but for the most part it pretty well flows,” Jamie said.
“It’s organized chaos,” Larry said, and then added with a laugh. “We all know our place.”
Jamie first discovered his love of barbecue cooking a few years ago when he placed third at a competition put on by the American Legion in Ridge.
“I hate to say [I was] surprised, maybe caught a little off-guard,” he said. “I’d say excited was the best word. I thought my stuff was good, so to have somebody back that up is kind of exciting.”
“This is all him,” Larry said, “and it makes us pretty proud that he’s enjoying it.”