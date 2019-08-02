The Great Mills Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps held its change of command and its end-of-year awards ceremony on Thursday, May 16. The ceremony opened with the battalion of over 150 cadets forming up and reporting in to Cadet Commanding Officer Sharize Roper.
Individual awards from organizations
Rear Adm. Steve Eastburg, US Navy (retired) presented The Patuxent Partnership award to Cadet Ryan Lowe for academic achievement in the STEM program.
Col.Lesa Juday, U.S. Air Force (retired) presented the Military Officers Association of America ROTC Medal for military leadership to Cadet Jamie Knott.
Cmdr. John LeRoy, US Navy (retired) presented the National Sojourners Award, exemplifying the spirit of Americanism, to Cadet Danielle Balch. LeRoy then presented the Freemasonry Education and Americanism award to Cadet Brody Brown for Academic excellence.
Lt. Col. Mark Deluca, US Air Force (retired) presented the Daedalian Achievement award for top 10% in the NJROTC class and top 20% in the high school class for academics to Cadet Liam Sanders.
Lt. Cmdr. John Johnson, US Navy (retired), chairman for Youth Programs, Patuxent River Council of the Navy League, presented their award for team support, leadership and perseverance to Cadet Mariah Lightner.
Omar Jaber presented the Marine Corps League award for leadership to Cadet Ace Rukavina.
Lynn Duff presented the Daughters of the American Revolution NJROTC award for honor, service, and courage to Cadet Hazel Honeycutt.
David Langford presented the Sons of the American Revolution Award, which fosters the principle of the citizen-soldier, to Cadet Nazir Terrell.
American Legion Post 255 Post Commander Skip Disharoon presented their NJROTC Award for Leadership to Cadet Ky’lia Chase. Disharoon also presented the American Legion NJROTC Award for Academic Excellence to Cadet Stephen Gossell.
Wes Mumper presented the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War award for patriotism to Cadet Michael Ford.
Scott Hoschar from the St. Maries Optimists Club in Lexington Park presented the Award for living the Optimist Creed to Cadet Jaden Collins.
Naval Science Instructor Chief Robert Mack, U.S. Navy (retired), presented the Non-Commissioned Officers Association enlisted award for appearance and military bearing to Cadet Armando Rayon.
Capt. David Randle, U.S. Navy (retired) presented the Surface Navy Association Stephen Decatur Awards. The award for ninth/10th grade academics went to Cadet Lianya Horton-Tang, and the award for 11th grade academics went to Cadet Nasir Salcedo.
Randle presented the American Veterans award for appearance and officer potential to Cadet Leaire Livingston. He then presented the Military Order of the World Wars award for character and integrity to Cadet Tervell Brooks. Finally, he presented the Purple Heart award for community service and officer potential to Cadet Micaeyla Hazen.
Group awards
Randle awarded the Aptitude Award to Cadets Colby Fletcher, Zach Russell, Emma French, Gavin Holley, Liam Sanders, Emily Dove, Micaeyla Hazen, and Kaleh Wollin.
Randle then awarded the Honor Cadet Award to the cadets with the highest GPA in this school year to Cadets Bo Hunt (ninth grade), Ryan Lowe (10th grade), Danielle Balch (11th grade) and Julie Fillebrown (12th grade).
Randle presented the Distinguished Cadet Award for scholastic achievement and aptitude to Cadets Lianya Horton-Tang (ninth grade), Selena Holguin (10th grade), Liam Sanders (11th grade) and Clifford Toledo (12th grade).
Randle then handed out the Platoon Awards. Drill went to 7th Platoon, academics to 2nd Platoon, and honor platoon to the Lions of 2nd Platoon.
A new command
The battalion then held its change of command, turning over from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2020. Cadet Cmdr. Sharize Roper turned over command of the battalion to Cadet Cmdr. Danielle Balch.
On behalf of Great Mills Principal Jake Heibel, Randle awarded NJROTC completion certificates and navy blue graduation cords to the following seniors: Connor Bailey, Kiara Barnes, Ry’Onna Butler, Maureen DeJesus, Mayco DeJesus, Karmen Donaldson, Julie Fillebrown, Cody Franklin, Christopher Harris, Nykhia Hastings, Joshua Jenkins, Kalonda Johnson, Dominic Lewis, James Magkasi, Donovan Mahoney, Kenneyh Nelson, Brandon Paniagua, Stephanie Ramos-Santos, Shaun Ransford, Sharize Roper, Shadana Rothwell, Alison Russell, Morgan Snedaker, Clifford Toledo, John Voorhaar, Cole Wahrenbrock, Cameron Willey and Tashonda Williams.
The ceremony closed with Balch receiving a report from Terrell that the battalion was in the hands of the Class of 2020. Naval Science teachers Randle, Robert Mack and Douglas Scott look forward to another successful year at Great Mills.