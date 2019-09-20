Greenview Knolls student wins national soil conservation coloring contest

The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District’s annual coloring contest winners were recently announced.
Students competed locally in three classes: kindergarten and first grades (Class A), second and third grades (Class B), and fourth and fifth grades (Class C). The local first through third place winners each received cash awards as well as ribbons. The first place winners were entered into the state contest judged at the annual association meeting in early August. One local student, Christina Derisavi, of Greenview Knolls Elementary School, was the state winner for the Maryland Associate of Soil Conservation Districts.
Of the 74 entries received locally in Class A, the winners were Raelee Clem of Mother Catherine Academy, first place; Hannah Wood of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary, second place; and Margaret Hayden of Dynard Elementary, third place.
Of the 86 entries in Class B, the winners were Christina Derisavi of Greenview Knolls Elementary, first place; Nathan Nepini of St. Michaels School, second place; and Cameron Wood of St. Michaels School, third place.
Of the 22 entries in Class C, the winners were Isabella Derisavi of Lexington Park Elementary, first place; Emma Myers of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary, second place; and Brooklyn Connor of Oakville Elementary, third place.