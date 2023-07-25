In late August 1825, five young Black boys from Philadelphia found themselves locked in the hull of a ship docked in the Delaware River and about to embark on the most horrific of journeys.
Lecturer Richard Bell, who wrote about the incident and why it happened in his book “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home,” discussed the tragic tale in July 19 as part of Historic Sotterley’s People and Perspectives Series.
“Any true story about free American children ripped from their American families and swallowed up by American slavery is a story worth reconstructing for its own damning sake,” said Bell, who is a history professor at the University of Maryland. “It serves as a pointed reminder that in the decades before the Civil War child snatching was heart-breaking frequent and that Black freedom everywhere was achingly fragile.”
Bell said Philadelphia was both a blessing and a curse for Black people in the early 19th century.
“The City of Brotherly Love was a safe haven for people of color and as the headquarters of the American Anti Slavery Movement, but it was also one of the most dangerous places to be free and Black anywhere in the United States, which was a product of its location,” he said of Philadelphia.
Its location is about 40 miles north of Mason-Dixon line, which meant kidnappers from Maryland or Delaware could “prey on the free Black communities relentlessly” as slaves sold to the South could fetch up to the equivalent $15,000 in today’s money.
“American settlers in that region demanded an almost bottomless supply of forced labor to cut their sugar cane and pick their cotton, and they would take almost anyone to do that unpaid work,” he said. “Free Black Americans were not the first choice, but options were restricted at the time.”
Bell said planters and plantation owners were forced to look to American sources for manpower needs since legislation was passed in 1808 outlawing further imports of Black people from Africa or the Caribbean.
“You might say it was a major turning point in the history of slavery in America, because that decision would spur the growth of a replacement, or domestic slave trade, within the U.S.,” said Bell, whose book was a finalist for the George Washington Prize and the Harriet Tubman Prize. “The stronger their demand, the more tempting and profitable it became.”
One of the boys kidnapped from Philadelphia was about 8 years old, two were about 10 years old and two others were about 15. All were free, but came from “various stages of destitution,” he said.
The five boys would be forced to make a nearly 1,000 mile walking trip with others in coffles — from the Arabic word for caravan — toward the South to be sold. Bell called these trips “America’s Reverse Underground Railroad.”
“One [of these networks] was heroic and courageous, the other monstrous and evil,” Bell said, adding the networks could have even passed each other on some routes. “Both were opportunistic, both ran on secrecy, both relied on small circles of trusted participants and false documents, identities and disguise. Half were surging [north] toward freedom, half were being dragged [south] into slavery.”
Bell — who said it was not uncommon for kidnappers to sell a few slaves along the way — declined to go into detail about what happened to Cornelius, Sam, Enos, Alex and Joe, but said their trek involved “two murders, a suicide, an exhumation, a manhunt and race riot,” and that rescue efforts “would have profound consequences.”
Bell said likely tens of thousands of free Black children and young adults were kidnapped this way and most were never heard from again, as Black people had very few white allies and were discriminated against while law enforcement simply ignored or turned a blind eye.
Solomon Northup, whose biography was made into the 2013 Oscar-winning movie “12 Years A Slave,” was himself a kidnap victim.
Bell added that Pennsylvania was later forced to pass the Personal Liberty Law in 1826, which enraged southerners, slave holders and kidnappers “more than any state law passed before Civil War and would set in motion a chain of events of court challenges against it.”
But, just 24 later the passing of the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850 by Congress was a pro-slavery, pro-kidnapping abomination of the law that would put “the United States on a collision course with the Civil War,” he said.
