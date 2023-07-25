In late August 1825, five young Black boys from Philadelphia found themselves locked in the hull of a ship docked in the Delaware River and about to embark on the most horrific of journeys.

Lecturer Richard Bell, who wrote about the incident and why it happened in his book “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home,” discussed the tragic tale in July 19 as part of Historic Sotterley’s People and Perspectives Series.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews