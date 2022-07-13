Ever since she was a youngster, Casey Hodgkins had wanted to be a marine biologist, and recently the Hollywood resident was recognized for her work after she received the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s President’s Award for Outstanding Research Support.
According to a news release, the award is designed to “recognize rising above the norms of research responsibilities to include unique leadership, mentorship, and service roles.”
“I’m really excited and honored and it’s validating, too, to put in so much hard work and have this award for our group,” Hodgkins said in a telephone interview.
She added that the award is extra meaningful due to the fact she was nominated by her supervisor and lab mates.
Hodgkins is the third winner of the award following Janet Barnes, who was Hodgkins’ mentor, in 2000 and Anna Gustafson last year 2001.
“Casey Hodgkin’s outstanding contributions to research and mentoring exemplify excellence in supporting scientific research,” UMCES President Peter Goodwin said in the release. “She has played impressive leadership roles contributing to both research and mentorship of colleagues and students in the scientific process.”
Hodgkins was raised in South Florida where her father owned a bait business and was a commercial fisherman.
“I grew up on the water with an appreciation for all things having to do with the ocean and estuaries,” she said. “You hear people say I want to be a marine biologist when I grow up and I was one of them and it worked out for me.”
Hodgkins, who has lived in St. Mary’s County for the past 13 or so years, is working with an estuarine ecologist focusing mainly on sediment and water column interactions.
“One project we’re doing this summer is the impact of oyster aquaculture on seagrass habitat,” she said. “We are simply taking just about every type of measurement we can to see if there is an impact, whether it be positive or negative.”
The release said Hodgkins, who is a member of UMCES Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Associate Professor Jeremy Testa’s lab, has been an integral part of a variety of projects and technical support roles during her 13 years at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory.
“Casey is an outstanding colleague and a leader in all aspects of our group’s research,” Testa said in the release. “Her skills and support help us think big as we envision new research.”
“Casey has served as an exceptional mentor,” Ph.D. student Drew Hobbs said in the release. “She has guided me in learning numerous field and laboratory methods, such as conducting sediment incubations and instrumentation analyses imperative to my research. Throughout all of this, Casey has demonstrated a level of professionalism and patience that continue to help me grow as a young researcher.”
The release stated Hodgkins has “mastered a diverse array of field approaches, laboratory analyses and quantitative data analysis techniques, and has never failed to deliver high-quality work in all of these venues” and that she possesses an attention to detail and organizational skills that not only help research groups operate effectively, but also “sets a tone and example for other technicians and students.”
Since 2014, Hodgkins has participated in 34 cruises aboard the R/V Rachel Carson, serving both as assistant to non-UMCES groups and as a senior scientist in support of research efforts aimed at understanding ocean acidification, sediment processes in response to nutrient loading changes and other dynamic processes in the Patuxent River ecosystem.
She is also the manager of the Pier Monitoring Program, a collaborative effort to routinely measure the chemical, physical and biological properties of the Patuxent River, in continuation of a data set dating back to 1938.
When not in the field, she has made substantial contributions to technical reports and peer-reviewed publications. She was the lead author of technical reports for the Calvert County monitoring program and a primary contributor to reports to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment, where she also participated in presentations to agency staff.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews