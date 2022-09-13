Charles County will hold its 98th annual county fair Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.

The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. A shuttle will be available to transport from the La Plata courthouse. 