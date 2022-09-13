Charles County will hold its 98th annual county fair Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.
The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. A shuttle will be available to transport from the La Plata courthouse.
Admission is $10 or free for ages 10 and younger. Four-day passes are $25. For more information, go to www.charlescountyfair.com.
St. Mary’s County will hold its 75th annual county fair Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown.
The fair will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Admission is $10, $1 for ages 6 to 12 and free for those under 6. Four-day passes are $25 or $2 for ages 6 to 12. For more information, go to www.smcfair.somd.com.
Calvert County will hold its 135th annual county fair from Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.
Gates will open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.