For Rodney Rose, the veterans fishing event held Sept. 14 at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood was about more than just catching a few fish.
“I just retired and I’ve never been fishing before so this was on my bucket list,” said the Clinton resident, who spent eight years with the U.S. Army before retiring May 31 from his federal government job. “I wanted to see what it was all about, and it was a long day and it was hot, but I caught a couple of fish. Would I do it again? Hmmm, I don’t know, but it’s off my bucket list.”
Another resident who picked up a fishing rod for the first time was Valerie McIntosh.
“I did better than I anticipated because I’ve never been fishing or had any desire to fish,” said the Waldorf resident, who spent 21 years with the U.S. Army before retiring in 2010, and caught three fish. “And now do I like it? A little.”
The annual event, which is put on by the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, takes veterans out for a few hours on the water. This year’s trip included 17 veterans from the Annapolis Veterans Center and Prince George’s Veterans Center. “I think it was outstanding,” Phil Zalesak, the fishing organization’s president and organizer, said. “It worked out well and the veterans had a great time.”
Six boat captains took veterans out on the Patuxent River where they chased spot, croaker and white perch in the shadows of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.
“I’m retired so I’m looking for things to do and I love to take people out fishing,” said volunteer Soenke Brandt, who spent almost 30 years as the executive head chef at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville. “Phil needed help so I’m here for him.”
But Jean Logan of Arnold was one of the last to bring a fish aboard, despite catching the largest rockfish during an Elks-sponsored veterans event earlier this year in Deale.
“I always enjoy this trip,” Logan said as she watched her rod tip intently, adding that catching a fish “takes time.”
Logan served as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman from 1979 to 1990 and retired two weeks ago from the Veterans Administration as a nurse.
She started her service in San Diego at a clinic that was part of the SEAL team, was stationed in Japan and then returned stateside where she taught hospital corps school before helping to build mobile hospitals out of shipping containers.
“I was the one who raised their hand when they told you not to,” she said. “So I was the one who got to do the cool stuff.”
While Logan had to wait for her first fish, Master Sgt. Ron Kranbeck was hauling them over the gunwale seemingly at will.
Kranbeck, who was a motor vehicle operator for the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 2005, had several deployments, including during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
“It went by quick and there was always something different each day. It was never the same thing,” said Kranbeck, who lives in Camden, Del., and served as bus driver for the day. “You don’t really recognize the danger; you’re just doing your job and forgetting about [the danger] because it will affect your job.”
And next on Rose’s bucket list is sometime for himself.
“I’m going to be getting my mind together because I’m sort of kind of losing it and my memory’s not all that great because of my PTSD,” he said as he headed inside for lunch supplied by Mission BBQ. “I got tired of hiding it so here I am today.”
Meanwhile, Kranbeck summed up the day for himself and his fellow veterans.
“This is the best and you can see the other vets are enjoying the heck out of it,” he said. “It’s a priceless day.”