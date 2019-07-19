Children from Southern Maryland are learning about the water and having a great time this summer at the Greenwell Foundation’s fishing camps.
These three weeklong camps based at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood allow children to learn about the fish of the Chesapeake Bay, how to tie a fisherman’s knot, how to cast and how to prepare bait for fishing, according to a release from Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization. And that’s just the first day. Children also fish off the Greenwell State Park pier, fish off boats provided by volunteers of the recreational fishing organization and crab off the kayak pier.
The camps are supported by the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization. The group has teamed with the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, which demonstrates how oysters filter and clarify the waters of the bay and uses a seine to demonstrate the diversity of life in the Patuxent River; the U.S. Coast Guard, which provides a water safety brief to campers before board boats provided by SMRFO volunteers; the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, which assists campers in pouring and hatching reef balls for oyster sanctuaries; and the Tackle Box in Lexington Park, which provides fishing rods, bait and tackle at a discount.
To learn more about this and other camps at Greenwell State Park, visit the foundation’s website at www.greenwellfoundation.org. For more about Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, visit www.smrfo.com.