William H. “Pits” Pitsenbarger was 18 years old in 1962 when he left his home in Piqua, Ohio, and boarded a train bound for basic military training in San Antonio, Texas. A year earlier he’d attempted to enlist as an Army Ranger, but his parents refused to sign the paperwork that would allow him to join the military at age 17. As he awaited his next birthday, he found a new calling — becoming a U.S. Air Force pararescueman.
Pararescuemen, or “PJs,” are elite combat medics trained in medicine, survival, rescue operations and military tactics and Pitsenbarger wanted to be one of them. After several months of intense training and grueling tests, he graduated from all the required courses and was deployed to Vietnam, where conflict was beginning to soar. By spring of 1966, Pitsenbarger had gone from a newly-trained PJ to a veteran medic with nearly 300 missions under his belt.
His commander, Maj. Maurice Kessler, described Pitsenbarger as “one of a special breed. Alert and always ready to go on any mission.” So it was no surprise to anyone when, on April 11, 1966, the 21-year-old airman first class volunteered to help evacuate wounded soldiers pinned down in a firefight in a remote part of the Vietnamese jungle.
While on patrol during a mission called “Operation Abilene,” 134 soldiers from the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division walked into a trap — a bunker complex created for the sole purpose of of luring in an American unit and destroying it. Once inside the complex they were attacked by an estimated 700 battle-hardened Viet Cong regulars under a triple-canopy forest. With nowhere to run and no way to land a helicopter, the American G.I.s were fish in a barrel.
Army choppers were scrambled to evacuate casualties, but with no place to land and no means of lowering cables to the ground, the aircraft were little more than flying targets. The Air Force scrambled winch-enabled helicopters to help, but soon realized the ground troops had no idea how to load the liters they were lowering.
Listening to the tragedy unfold on the radio, Airman 1st Class Pitsenbarger became agitated. “Look, sir,” he said to his commanding officer, “put me on the ground. I can organize this and speed the whole thing up.” After several minutes of arguing his CO reluctantly gave in and Pitsenbarger was on an aircraft headed to the fight.
In the four hours of hell that followed, Pitsenbarger successfully evacuated nine soldiers before the choppers could no longer operate under the increasingly heavy fire. Refusing multiple orders to evacuate, witnesses say he chose to stay on the ground, running into enemy fire several times to drag wounded soldiers lying outside the parameter back to the group where he frantically began treating their wounds.
Eventually the U.S. parameter collapsed and Pitsenbarger was fatally wounded — his lifeless body lying next to men he didn’t know, but gave his life trying to save. When his body was recovered the next day, his body was found with a rifle in one hand and his medical kit in the other.
Those who witnessed his selfless bravery that day never forgot the sacrifice made by an airman none of them had ever met. To quote one of the soldiers rescued by Pitsenbarger, “If any of us had been given the opportunity to leave, we would have … and the one guy that could leave didn’t.”
For his bravery, Pitsenbarger posthumously received the Air Force Cross. He was also recommended for the Medal of Honor, but, as the highly-protested war grew more intense, Pits’ story became less of a priority and his paperwork was lost in the shuffle.
Following a dream
Todd Robinson was and eight-year-old boy growing up in the suburbs of Philadelphia when Operation Abilene took place. Until recently his only connection to the Vietnam War was the faint memory of sitting with his family at the dinner table watching grainy, black and white images of soldiers in a far-off land followed by daily tallies of the dead and wounded on the evening news. One memory that does stick out is of his father’s increasing anger as the war dragged on.
“I just remember my dad, who was a Korean War veteran and a man of few words, muttering under his breath ‘if this war lasts any longer we’re moving to Canada,’” Robinson recalls.
Todd was shocked by his father’s statement. His dad was a blue collar Republican who voted for Richard Nixon. This was the first time Robinson ever heard him speak in opposition to the government. Even more unnerving was the way Todd remembers his father looked at him. There was fear in his eyes.
“I was still years away from being draftable,” Robinson recalls, “but it occurred to me that he was concerned and having anxiety over the fact that the thing that he cared about the most could become cannon fodder in a war that we really couldn’t explain anymore.”
The conflict in Vietnam was over by the time Todd Robinson turned enlistment age. Rather than joining the military he followed his dream of becoming an actor, studying drama in New York, then moving to Hollywood to audition for roles on the big screen. It was in Los Angeles that Todd met his future wife who encouraged him to focus more on his writing. Before long, Robinson became less interested in acting in movies and more interested in writing them.
Now more than 30 years later Robinson is a Hollywood writer, producer and director known for his work on films such as “White Squall” and “Lonely Hearts” and television shows that include “Law & Order.”
“You never know where the road is going to take you,” Robinson says. “Once I started writing I really found my lane. I started working with great directors like Ridley Scott [“Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “Gladiator”] and realized I wanted to do more than just sit behind a computer. I wanted to be where the action was, so I began directing and somehow 30 years went by.”
Though he never served in the military, Robinson’s interest in aviation brought him close to those who had.
“I’m a civilian pilot and I’m interested in vintage airplanes,” he said. For that reason, "guys sought me out that tended to have been in military aviation. So I ended up meeting Air Force pilots and Navy pilots and they kind of brought me into their flying culture. Because of that I became one of the ‘it guys’ in Hollywood for military projects.”
One of those projects was a movie adaptation of a book called “That Others May Live” — a story about the history and culture of U.S. Air Force pararescue personnel. It was while researching that book Robinson first heard the story of Pitsenbarger.
While researching the script, "I went to all the pipeline schools — pararescue school, survival school, underwater dive school...all that stuff,” he says. “And every place I went all the guys wanted to make sure I knew the story of William Pitsenbarger.”
Survivors of Operation Abilene had recently reunited and found that Pitsenbarger never received the Medal of Honor, so they began a new effort to have it awarded, enlisting the help of elected officials and Pitsenbarger family members. Robinson wanted to learn more. In 1999, he attended a ceremony where Frank Pitsenbarger, Bill’s father, spoke at the dedication of a building in his son’s name.
“The turnout was ridiculous,” Robinson remembers. “I think every non-deployed PJ in the country was there. Mr. Pitsenbarger was dying of cancer at the time and was very ill. One of the things he said he lamented was that he had never gotten to see his son have a child of his own, because you can’t fully understand your father’s love for you until you have a child of your own ... and that just rocked me.”
Robinson has a son who, at that time, was about the same age Todd was when he witnessed his father’s dinner table outburst. It wasn’t until he heard Frank Pitsenbarger’s speech that Robinson was finally able to fully understand his own father’s fear.
“In that moment I was able to find empathy for Mr. Pitsenbarger and his loss” he says. “I was able to feel the fear of losing my own child and understand my dad’s love for me a little bit better. And in that I knew there was a story to tell.”
'A compelling story' to tell
From that point forward Todd Robinson set out to learn everything he could about Pitsenbarger’s life, character and motivations. In doing so, Robinson met several of the soldiers whose lives he’d saved that fateful day, soon realizing Pits’ story didn’t end with his death.
“These veterans who had put him up for the Medal of Honor in 1966 learned many years later that he had never received it,” Robinson says. “And, through the advent of the internet, they decided to band together and enlisted the help of Secretary of the Air Force Whit Peters, who put together a team of people to reinvestigate it. Eventually they were able to put it before Congress and it was pushed through. So that was a compelling story to both witness and explore. I was transformed by these men through my interactions with them. It became very personal for me.”
By the time Todd Robinson began his research the effort to award Pits the Medal of Honor was well underway, spearheaded by a young historian named W. Parker Hayes, Jr., who later became Robinson’s inspiration for a character played by Sebastian Stan. Hayes had spend countless hours working with the men saved by Pitsenbarger.
“I went to Washington to meet with [Hayes] because he was the guy who put together the packets to present to Congress,” Robinson says. “And he said, ‘I’ve interviewed all the veterans I can find from Operation Abilene and, if you really want the story, you need to go and talk to them personally.’ So I did.”
It was through his personal interaction with those rescued by Bill Pitsenbarger that Robinson says he learned the most, both about what happened that day and the challenges faced by those who have lived through intense conflict. It was through his conversations with these men that Robinson says formed the foundation of the story.
On Dec. 8, 2000, in a ceremony held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Secretary of the Air Force Whit Peters presented Frank Pitsenbarger and his wife, Alice, the Medal of Honor from on behalf of their son.
“The ceremony was held in a massive hangar and they had overflow into other rooms because it was so packed,” Robinson recalls. “And all those people had been touched by what this one guy did on an afternoon when he thought he was going to be sitting in his hooch. Then he goes and does this and you have generations of people affected. There were grandchildren in the audience that wound’t have been there if it had not been for him.”
Not long after receiving Bill’s medal, Frank Pitsenbarger died of cancer. Robinson says he hopes he passed on knowing how grateful Americans are for his sone and those like him.
“Before he died I approached him and said, ‘I think that there’s a story to be told here,’” Robinson says. “And, hopefully that story transcends a military movie and everyone reflects internally. Maybe the movie will make a school teacher think ‘that kid in the back of the class that I don’t even really like, maybe I’m going to spend a little bit time with that kid and help him get through his math problems.’ And, 20 years later that kid ends up being a surgeon. You hear these stories all the time. Maybe being made to think and being entertained at the same time once in a while isn’t a bad thing.”
Twenty years after hearing Bill Pitsenbarger’s story for the first time, Todd Robinson’s movie, entitled “The Last Full Measure,” is scheduled for release in theaters in January of 2020. Cast members include Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, William Hurt and the recently deceased Peter Fonda. The part of Bill Pitsenbarger is played by 29-year-old Jeremy Irvine [“War Horse,” “Mamma Mia!”] with veteran actor Christopher Plummer playing Bill’s father, Frank.
“They didn’t get their normal money, I can promise you that,” says Robinson. “They came because they wanted to be part of not only this story but this effort to acknowledge our military men and women. And I think I can speak for all of them when I say that.”
Since the making of “The Last Full Measure,” Robinson says his life has changed in profound ways, including becoming a board member of Save a Warrior, a veterans organization the helps military members and first responders cope with post traumatic stress.
“What I want the veteran community to know and understand,” he says, “is that somewhere in the world of popular culture there are people that care about what you do who don’t conflate the politics of the mission with the action of combat. Pitsenbarger’s legacy is that is that this will, hopefully, help veterans let some of it go.”