The Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020 participated on Feb. 6 in the sixth of nine educational sessions — Housing and Human Services.
The morning began with Cathy Meyers, LSM founding sponsor and executive director at Center for Children Inc., presenting the Adverse Childhood Experiences assessment, according to a release from Leadership Southern Maryland. Afterward, Meyers gave context to the assessment, educating the class on how childhood experiences, poverty, mental health and homelessness can be intertwined and how adverse childhood experiences can affect one’s ability to thrive.
The class also received an overview of A.L.I.C.E. from Mike Bellis, LSM Class of 2019, executive director of United Way of Charles County. Bellis introduced the A.L.I.C.E. report which details financial struggles and hardships faced by Marylanders, many of whom are “one blown transmission away” from financial crisis, according to the release.
Chris Longmore, LSM Class of 2009, attorney and partner at Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, led the lunchtime activity and discussion on how the class, as leaders, can help with housing and human services issues in Southern Maryland and beyond.
Next, the class heard from representatives of area nonprofits including the Three Oaks Center and LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. The discussion centered on a number of topics related to homelessness in Southern Maryland.
The class then traveled to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore facility in Lexington Park where they learned more about the organization’s mission and volunteered their time. They wrapped up their day with a networking event at Elements Eatery and Mixology. Class participants were able to meet and interact with LSM graduates, over 350 strong, and reflect on the day’s events.
Earlier this year in January, the Class of 2020 participated in a session related to health care. Sponsored by The Chesapeake-Potomac Healthcare Alliance, the event began with a panel discussion on healthcare issues and challenges in Southern Maryland that included representatives from CalvertHealth System, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The discussion was followed by a tour of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
The class also visited Sagepoint Senior Living Services for an up-close look at the memory care services they offer to seniors and Walden’s Anchor facility in Charlotte Hall.
The healthcare session also included presentations from Health Partners Inc’s Chrisie Mulcahey, LSM Class of 2018, on medical resources for the underserved and an overview of services offered by Maryland Coalition of Families from Amy Young, a family peer support specialist. Tours of Health Partners and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Heroin Overdose Prevention Effort trailer rounded out the day.
Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program is a nine-month, tuition-based program designed and dedicated to educate and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to create collaborations and partnerships to impact the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Each class incorporates a cross-section of the region to include diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender. Leadership Southern Maryland is accepting applications for the Class of 2021 through April 1.
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland, at 301-862-7663 or denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit the website www.leadershipsomd.org.