When a longtime friend and patient, Charles Bucy, suggested she go into business for herself, audiologist Rebecca Jahed was admittedly nervous, but she nonetheless heeded the advice and in October 2014 she opened Hearing Freedom.
“I had something in the paper and some balloons,” she said of the supposed grand opening of Hearing Freedom, “but it was just me and I didn’t really know what to do.”
She now has five locations, a staff of eight and an active database of 3,000.
“Business has actually been phenomenal,” Jahed said. “I have to say that if you just treat people right that people will find you. He really inspired me and helped me with the business part of it and I’ve really learned so much over the past five years. We’ve just grown so much.”
“She is a genuinely kind-hearted, loving, caring human and she’s just a great ball of energy,” said Pam McIntyre, who is the director of marketing and patient services for Freedom Hearing. “It’s a blessing to work for her; she makes me want to be a better person.”
And now Jahed is giving back to the community — and honoring the friend who believed in her — through a program called the Charlie Bucy Project.
Individuals are encouraged to fill out a ballot on why they or someone they know deserve to have a hearing aid. The business has already donated 12 hearing aids to six individuals, including two winners who were selected last month. Two more winners are expected to be selected next May.
“We could [have gotten] a plaque or done different things,” Jahed said. “but this just made sense because Charlie has done so much in his life to help the community and help us that we wanted to do something in his honor.”
As her patient, Bucy saw Jahed twice a year and came to know her well.
“From the first moment I met him I fell in love with him,” said Jahed, who heads out with Bucy for monthly lunches. “He just has this magnetic personality and he tells the best stories. I would always schedule him for the end of the day so I could just listen to his really interesting stories.”
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1928, Bucy was diagnosed with polio at the age of 5 and was the only case in Brooklyn at the time.
“My mother put me in the bathtub and when she took me out, I was unable to put on my robe,” he said of the disease, which primarily affects his right arm. “There was no pain or anything, just poof. The hospitals were full of kids in iron lungs and everything. It was a real pandemic, and I was very fortunate to get out with what I had.”
He majored in business and government at Georgetown University and went to grad school at the University of Virginia.
He had a 30-year career as a charter member of a senior executive service before he retired in 1996. He also spent 19 years as a volunteer on the ethics commission and is currently a member of Calvert County’s Animal Matters Hearing board.
He has been married to his wife Doris for 64 years and calls her “the light of my life.”
The couple has three children and five grandchildren.
Bucy saw the business potential in Jahed and swayed her to make a career change.
“My job had dropped down to part-time, so I had to make some decisions,” Jahed said. “It was just a lot of responsibility to take on and I didn’t know anything about business. It was scary just to take a big leap of faith like that but he just said, ‘You can do this and I can help you.’ He was gently nudging, but it was something I needed. I needed someone to believe in me.”
“He definitely saw something in her,” McIntyre said. “I think Dr. Jahed had always wanted to provide a specific level of care for her patients and she couldn’t do that when somebody was telling her what to do. And now she’s the boss and she can run the practice as she sees fit and it’s really patient-focused.”
Bucy said the foundation was already in place.
“I just figured that since I had some experience that I’d help her how I could and advise her,” Bucy said, “but her success is all hers. The only thing I might have contributed a little bit was constantly banging away on service, which they’re good at. They’re one of the best service organizations I’ve seen.”
Though it was difficult in the beginning — Jahed was working 90 hour weeks and didn’t see her kids much over the first three years — she said it was all worth it.
“I loved it because it wasn’t work to me, it was so rewarding,” she said. “The best part is just seeing the smiles on people’s faces knowing you made a difference.”
“I’m very proud of her,” Bucy said. “I love to go there and it’s [because of] her. I know what it’s like to have teamwork and get it working together and to get things to go all smooth and she’s put together a team that is really outstanding.”
For more information, call Hearing Freedom at 443-295-7100.