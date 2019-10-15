Leonardtown Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

Leonardtown Baptist Church has new leadership, as Jason Pamblanco became senior pastor/staff elder for the St. Mary’s County congregation with approximately 300 members.
Pamblanco was voted in as senior pastor following an overwhelmingly affirmative election by that membership in August. Though he officially began his tenure as senior pastor in mid-September, Sunday, Oct. 6, was the first day he led the congregation through the entire worship service, according to a release from the church.
“I’m thrilled to be here and looking forward to getting to know Southern Maryland and meeting people as we get involved in our new community,” he said in the release.
Pamblanco moved to St. Mary’s County from Florida with his wife, Christina, and their son.
Pamblanco has more than 15 years of full-time pastoral experience, 13 as a worship pastor, and the last two as executive pastor of worship and teaching at Thomasville Road Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Fla.
“I am passionate to proclaim the word of God, and exalt the name of Jesus” he said. “Telling people the good news of Scripture is a tremendous privilege and joy.”
The senior pastor position at Leonardtown Baptist opened as former senior pastor for 11 years, Mark Dooley, took a new position with the Southern Baptist Convention of Maryland and Delaware. He remains a lay elder at the church.
Allen Acker, associate pastor and staff elder, took on the role of interim senior pastor in January while the church formed a search committee, updated job descriptions and actively sought and interviewed candidates for the position.
“Having Mark and Allen, with their history and knowledge as mentors and sounding boards for me in this new role is a tremendous blessing,” Pamblanco said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to work with all of our elders, deacons, staff and lay leaders as I begin my ministry at LBC.”
For more information about the new pastor or the services and ministries of Leonardtown Baptist Church, call 301-475-2131 or visit www.lbcmd.org.