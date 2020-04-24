Leonardtown launches online classes, workshops and shows

The Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council this week announced new virtual programming to include a variety classes, demos, workshops and original shows.
Three new series, The Leonardtown Virtual Artist Showcase, The Leonardtown Learn and Share Series and Leonardtown A&E Feature Presentations, are set to launch soon and will provide the community with a variety of engaging, online content, according to a release sent by the town’s administration.
The majority of the online content will be free and open to the public with reservations being required for some of the select special group events. The programming launches on Sunday, April 26, with the Leonardtown Artist Showcase at 12:30 p.m. on the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page and also at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com.
Here’s a closer look at the virtual programming that’s being planned.
The Leonardtown Virtual Artist Showcase
This exciting, new series will showcase performances from local musicians, dancers and performing artists. Each showcase will be 30 to 60 minutes in length and will be available on www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com. This online series kicked off with the Leonardtown Earth Day Virtual Event Finale hosted by hometown favorites Robbie Boothe and Donovan Farrell and will feature new and established artists including Justin Myles, Jay Armsworthy, Wesley Spangler, Dylan Galvin, Joe Parsons, Donna Jordan and others.
The full series will premiere on Sunday, April 26, at 12:30 p.m. opening with an encore of the Earth Day Virtual Event Finale before the airing of the regular series. Artists interested in participating in the Leonardtown Virtual Showcase should email Brandy Blackstone, the town’s public relations and events coordinator, at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.
The Leonardtown Learn and Share Series
This virtual series will include classes and demos from local teachers/instructors, businesses and organizations. The classes will be on a wide variety of subjects from exercise and cooking to learning a new skill like knitting or dancing. Classes will be available on the VisitLeonardtownMD.com website with subjects including Health and Wellness with root, SUP & Fitness, Learning to Tap Dance with Justin Myles, Knitting with Crazy for Ewe, Carrie Patterson Art, Salsa with Donna Jordan, Zumba Fitness Around Town and more. Class information will be available soon on the VisitLeonardtownMD.com site beginning Monday, April 27.
Leonardtown A&E feature presentations
The Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District will present original online programs and special events. Sample shows in development include online make and celebrate parties, child-friendly programming, music variety shows and more available on the VisitLeonardtownMD.com site. Start date for this series is still being determined.
To find out more
The Town of Leonardtown, the only Arts & Entertainment District in Southern Maryland, offers a rich experience in culture including art galleries, shows, art shares with upcoming and prominent artists, one-on-one art classes, instructor-led workshops and much more. For more information about the programs, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.