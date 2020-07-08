Lexington Park Lions Club awards scholarships

Lexington Park Lions Club Foundation recently presented Great Mills High School students Sara Fletcher and Donovan Weekley with $1,000 scholarships in recognition of their academic excellence and commitment to community service.
A National Honor Society participant, Fletcher plans to major in exercise science with a minor in kinesiology. She intends a career as a physical therapist.
Weekley is also a member of the National Honor Society and will pursue a major in Biochemistry. He intends a career as a Physician.
New this year, the Lexington Park Lions have established an additional annual scholarship to be awarded to an eligible St. Mary’s County graduate with visual blindness.
This inaugural year, Lexington Park Lions presented a $1,000 scholarship to Katherine Chesterman. Katherine is a graduate of Chopticon High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She will pursue a major in biochemistry and plans a career as a medical geneticist.
Each of these students has an impressive history of involvement in their schools their churches and in the community, according to a release from the Lions Club.
The club members “are extremely proud of Sara, Donovan and Katherine, and wish them every success in the pursuit of their dreams,” according to the release.