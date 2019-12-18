Just one show and five photographers pulled in a record crowd to a recent “Meet & Greet” reception at the Lexington Park library.
On the afternoon of Dec. 7, numerous friends, family members, and many people simply interested in the show filled the exhibit area, according to a release from St. Mary’s County Arts Council.
The “mini-gallery” was created by late artist Candy Cummings in 2005 for the purpose of featuring work by amateur, student, and professional artists from the local area. Each show, occupying a relatively small space of the larger building, is on a limited run from four to six weeks of time. The displays are organized through the library in partnership with various community groups, such as the St. Mary’s County Arts Council for this particular exhibit.
The gallery was a hub of excitement earlier this month as the artists spoke about the inspiration behind their pieces, mingled with the guests, and shared personal stories of their work behind the camera. The photographers were selected a year ago from the Arts Council’s followers on Instagram, generally had little to no experience being part of an organized group exhibit, and were asked to feature images captured while “Out ‘N About” in St. Mary’s County, with the hashtag #ONAstmaryscounty.
Daniel Mumbert (@danmumbert) presented several “larger than life” pieces, transporting the viewer into a nocturnal serenade of moonlit boats gathered along the bay. Jenn Dorsey’s photos (@badwolf1515) included one of a young boy, holding tight to the American flag, while shyly peering out from the rear seat of a vintage car as part of the Leonardtown Veterans Day parade. Drew Hyde (@dhphotoconcepts) included his piece “Volkswagen Creation,” printed on white metal, depicting the front end of a vintage bug coyly peeking out from the darkened background. Jeremy Scarbrough (@JKS_imagery) is known for his stunningly detailed close-ups of wildlife and botanical subjects native to the area. Wednesday Davis (@catmospheres) brought images captured at First Friday events in Downtown Leonardtown.
This exhibit is open to all during all regular library hours and will run through Jan. 15, 2020. Select pieces are available for purchase.
For more information, contact St. Mary’s County Arts Council at 240-309-4061 or info@smcart.org or visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com for news about this and future exhibits as well as other community events.