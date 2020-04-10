LSM Class of 2020 experiences public safety in Southern Maryland

The Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020 on March 5 participated in the seventh of nine educational sessions – public safety.
The day began with a tour of the Charles County Detention Center, according to a release from LSM. The class then traveled to the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute where they got an in-depth look at firefighting. They also had the opportunity to interact with the crew of Eagle 2, a U.S. Park Service helicopter, and check out the aircraft.
The afternoon portion of the day included a question-and-answer session with Assistant Sheriff Dave McDowell from the Calvert sheriff’s office, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) and St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R). Afterward, the class watched a police drone demonstration before heading to the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy where they spent the remainder of the session.
The group watched demonstrations by local K9 and SWAT units, experienced what it’s like for law enforcement to make split second decisions in the training simulator and learned about defensive training, according to the release. The class held a post-session debrief at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24 in La Plata to discuss the day’s events.
Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program is a nine-month tuition-based program and is designed and dedicated to educate and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to create collaborations and partnerships to impact the community needs of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties and incorporates a cross-section of the region to include diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.
Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) organization, and contributions are deductible as charitable contributions to the extent permitted by law.
For more information, contact the Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland, at 301-862-7663 or denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.