Maryland Rediscovery 400 initiative launched in Southern Md.

A regional initiative that will build toward the commemoration of the founding of Maryland 400 years ago was officially launched on June 29.
Maryland Rediscovery 400 is dedicated to the rediscovery and interpretation of significant historic sites and stories in Southern Maryland, with a focus on the experiences and perspectives of early Marylanders, native peoples and those of African descent, according to a release from Destination Southern Maryland.
Many of these projects will use archaeology to access new information about these early people and cultures, and public outreach (such as exhibits and programming) will follow these discoveries.
A partnership has formed between state and county agencies under the Southern Maryland Heritage Area (Destination Southern Maryland) to study and commemorate the places where people interacted within this diverse cultural environment. Maryland began in 1634 in Southern Maryland, and the 400th commemoration of this founding will be in 2034. Maryland Rediscovery 400 seeks to tell a more inclusive story of Native People, European colonists, and those of African descent.
A steering committee was also announced last week. Members are Lucille Walker, Southern Maryland Heritage Area (Destination Southern Maryland); Dorothea Smith, African American Heritage House of Charles County; Francis Gray, Piscataway Conoy Tribe; Franklin Robinson, Charles County Historic Preservation Commission; Cathy Thompson, Charles County Preservation and Long-Range Planning; Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Division; Julia King, St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Julie Schablitsky, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration; Greg Pierce, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum; and Travis Parno, Historic St. Mary’s City.
More information can be found at the website DestinationSouthernMaryland.com under the tab “Rediscovery 400.” Also, follow along with the archaeologists and their discoveries on the Facebook page at Maryland Rediscovery 400.