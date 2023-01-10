Ashton Frech needed to clear her head. With the pressures of studying at the University of Maryland and everything else that life was throwing at her, the Mechanicsville resident stepped outside in the summer of 2022 to take a walk.

That walk ended up lasting a total of 186 days (167 of them hiking) and a total of 2,194.3 miles as Frech completed the Appalachian Trail.


