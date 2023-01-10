Ashton Frech needed to clear her head. With the pressures of studying at the University of Maryland and everything else that life was throwing at her, the Mechanicsville resident stepped outside in the summer of 2022 to take a walk.
That walk ended up lasting a total of 186 days (167 of them hiking) and a total of 2,194.3 miles as Frech completed the Appalachian Trail.
“There was a lot of pressure in school, so getting away from that for a little bit really helped me to figure out what I wanted,” the 23-year-old said. “I really love being outside and there’s such a simplicity to through-hiking and I’m only carrying what I have on my back. It’s very minimalistic and meditative and reflective.”
The 2017 Chopticon High School graduate did the trek in two parts; she hiked the Virginia to Maine portion, and after a week off, set off from Virginia toward Georgia.
“I would get one of two reactions from people — either ‘What? You are crazy. Why would you want to do that?’” said Frech, who set off after earning her masters in marketing analytics. “And the other was, ‘That is so cool. I would love to do something like that.’ My family was definitely worried. They were like, ‘Don’t go,’ but I just felt so pulled to the trail.”
To prepare for her trip, she joined up with hiking clubs and hiked the Maryland portion.
On May 22, she stepped onto the trail at Harper’s Ferry for the first leg of her journey with a friend and hiked 11.4 miles.
“I was really excited,” she said, “but it was really hot. We climbed a big hill and I was quite exhausted. I was totally wiped, but I was so gung-ho and ready to go.”
She hit the 100-mile point several days later in Boiling Springs, Pa.
On the third night, she had a close encounter with a black bear that came sniffing around her tent.
“I tried to scare it off but it kept ignoring me,” said Frech, who earned her trail name of Braveheart following the encounter. “But I did not go back to sleep for a few hours.”
She said said she saw “tons of snakes” including a rattlesnake in Pennsylvania, which she nicknamed Rocksylvania because of its terrain.
She said the hardest part of her trek was the New Hampshire/southern Maine portion, which includes the White Mountains.
“The mountains are straight up and down, no switchbacks,” she said. “It was too steep to feel safe to hike down so I’d throw my pack down and scoot down [on my butt].”
“Two things stand out to me about her,” said Liz “Lentil” Grace, who along with her partner hiked with Frech from the Hudson River into the White Mountains. “The first is her sense of humor and the second is her clarity and good judgement not to hike for the satisfaction of her ego. She has a lot of tenacity through difficult terrain. It was wonderful to hike with her.”
She reached the end of the trail Sept. 3 when she summited Mount Katahdin in Maine.
She drove home with her parents, attended a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and hit the southern portion of the trail on Sept. 11, headed toward Georgia.
During her trip, she ate a lot of Ramen noodles, peanut butter, rice and protein bars — items she won’t even consider eating now for a while. She even scavenged wild blueberries, blackberries, mulberries, strawberries and cherries from along the trail.
On rare occasions, she’d ventured into town and head to a restaurant.
“I never had such a hard time as to what to eat as when I was at a restaurant with a menu of beautiful food and I wanted to just order absolutely everything,” she said.
She encountered droughts, torrid heat, snow, ice, low visibility, biting insects and other variables, but soldiered on.
She passed the 1,500-mile marker in Virginia and the 2,000-mile marker in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains.
She said she went through a wide range of emotions as she and a few hiking buddies neared the end of the trail on Georgia’s Springer Mountain.
“My thought process changed quite a bit,” she admitted. “I was thinking it was coming too fast, and then it was also so cold and getting dark so early so I was like, ‘I’m so over this, I’m ready to be done. When is the end going to come?’ I really thought I was going to be emotional but I was, ‘Cool. I did it. Let’s go eat something.’”
When they reached the summit, they each produced a “summit beer” — Frech’s choice of beverage was a Blue Moon — and after celebrating had to hike down the mountain — “I call them bonus miles,” she said — to head home.
“I was always confident I could do it,” she said, “and I wasn’t going to let anything take me off trail except for a bone-sticking-out-of-my-leg type of thing.”
She said the best part of the hike was the freedom and the camaraderie.
“I feel like it’s probably the most freedom I’ll ever have in my entire life,” she said, and made sure to single out the “trail angels,” individuals who offer rides, hot meals and anything else the hikers needed. “I was 100% in charge of my life and fully responsible for my actions. But also I met so many great people and made close hiking buddies. The people really make it such a special thing, and that part really stands out.”
Frech hopes to one day hike New Zealand’s 1,900-mile Te Araroa Trail, which stretches the length of the country’s two main islands.
