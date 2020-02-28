The Chesapeake Bay is vital to Calvert County for both recreation and livelihood and a wall-length mural recently unveiled by the Calvert marine Museum captures that, as well as a whole lot more.
Artist Tim Schierer, who is an exhibits technician at the museum, began designing the mural in April 2016 and painted the final strokes last November.
“I appreciate that they appreciate it and I’m really glad they got the lighting figured out,” said Schierer, 72, of Lusby during the mural’s grand opening in late January. “You always rethink things, it’s a learning process and a curve but yes, I’m pleased how it came out.”
“I’ve watched it grow over the past couple years and it’s just an amazing project,” Calvert Marine Museum Director Jeff Murray said. “It’s like the Sistine chapel.”
The mural, which was painted to coincide with the museum’s 50th anniversary, is approximately 30-by-20-feet and covers the entire wall near the door to the otter exhibit.
“One of the things that makes this museum unique is Tim’s work, which is reflected throughout every single gallery and is unprecedented,” said Sherrod Sturrock, a former director of the museum. “His work is incredibly in-depth and it’s researched like you wouldn’t believe. No other museum in the world has this kind of personal touch. He has been a gift to the museum for years and we are so lucky to have him.”
The mural includes people looking for shark’s teeth at Calvert Cliffs State Park and people eating crabs on main street in Solomons. One of those at the crab feast is a white dog, who Schierer said “kept me company. We had some interesting conversations and he always listened.”
Other scenes include onlookers on a pier, which Schierer said was prompted by an exposed beam that he called “a design opportunity,” as well as fishing, power boats and sailboats.
Many of the scenes are on large pieces of wood called “relief vignettes,” which were constructed by St. Mary’s College of Maryland student interns Breanna Thorne, Kajsa Newton, Connor Dorbin, Sarah Fellerman, Shannon Pumputis and Brenna Litynski.
Schierer said he began by sketching the mural and then proceeded to paint in a clockwise rotation. He used up to 50 individual pigments, quarts and tubes from previous projects as well as “gallons of white primer.”
“It was not really all that much paint,” said Schierer, who said he sometimes worked until 2 or 3 a.m., “because a lot of the colors are thinly glazed on.”
Schierer also added a some Where’s Waldo aspects by including museum administrators, benefactors and members of the general public.
A motorboat montage features the museum’s director of retail operations Maureen Baughman, exhibits interpreter Kevin Allor, former director Doug Alves and Ken Kaumeyer, former curator of estuarine biology, behind the wheel of their respective boats.
“It’s great to see so many familiar faces, many of whom are up here [in the mural] as well as some good friends who are no longer with us,” Sturrock said. “People who are critical to the museum are reflected in this mural, which makes it so special. When I saw it it felt like I was visiting old friends who have meant so much and made such a difference.”
In another scene, longtime museum donator Mike Debord sits behind the wheel of his cherished wooden motorboat.
“I can’t say it was immediate joy and happiness [when he first saw himself] but it’s growing on him,” said his wife, Wanda Debord. “More importantly it’s captured a moment and a memory that will stand the test of time. This has been a big part of ours and our children’s lives, and it’s been a privilege and a pleasure to contribute.”
Schierer also included guests to the museum in the mural, one of whom asked the artist if “he had any place for a blind guy in there.”
He also came through when avid fisherman and Virginia resident Doug McNair asked if he could be included fishing with his late brother Don one last time together.
A visitor from New Zealand, who Schierer called “the saltiest looking guy I’ve ever seen,” was also painted in.
Another museum supporter, Michaela Oliver, requested her late husband Joe Wieck be included with his two granddaughters, one of whom he had never met, so Schierer painted the four of them together relaxing on the pier.
But there is even more to the mural as Schierer also hid items and people in the painting, including a Megalodon, a treasure chest, a martini, mermaid, Piscataway longhouses, spinach and longtime museum volunteer Ray Brule.
“This is a very old tradition among mural painters,” said Schierer, who added artists would hide things so people would look at the art more.
“It’s driven the staff crazy to find something that isn’t there,” Alves said.
Schierer also added himself in the mural, though he said he did so out of necessity.
“When I was planning these [arches] with the birds I realized the one with the heron was way too low,” he said of his headless self, “so I needed to come up with an explanation.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL