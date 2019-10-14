The College of Southern Maryland invites potential students to a Night of Engineering on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the college’s Leonardtown campus to learn about the college’s mechanical and electrical engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
“The Night of Engineering is a wonderful opportunity for students, prospective students and community members to hear about how a student can earn a degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering from the College of Southern Maryland and the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering,” CSM Pre-Engineering Coordinator Jehnell C. Linkins said in a release from CSM. “And all of this can be done here in Southern Maryland.”
Guests to the free event will hear from representatives at Pax River, CSM professors, UMD professors and former students who went through the program.
“The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland partnership is an awesome opportunity,” Linkins said.
Students in the program can earn a valuable degree while incurring little to no debt, gain practical internship experience and have a two-year commitment of service with the the Navy base.
Students in the partnership program can take the majority of their classes in Southern Maryland at CSM and then, once they have earned their associate degree, take classes at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, to complete their junior and senior classes with UMD.
Students enrolled in this program will typically have three classes per semester at USMSM and one class at UMD’s College Park campus. An additional class may be taken online or through an electronically based distance education service. In support of this partnership program, NAWCAD and UMD have established a state-of-the-art engineering laboratory at USMSM that is dedicated to support junior- and senior-level engineering courses.
CSM students following this program have also had the opportunity to do an internship with NAWCAD, with a possible employment opportunity upon successful graduation and completion of all Guided Pathway program requirements.
CSM engineering student Nicole Hedspeth of Lexington Park has been participating in the partnership program and now is on schedule to graduate with her associate degree from CSM this spring. She will follow that up with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UMD. But with the program’s internship opportunity, she also walks away with invaluable real-life experience, which she said has made all the difference.
“I finished an internship this summer at NAVAIR’s Cargo Lab. It really helped me a lot,” Hedspeth said. “For me, it’s all the hands-on work. I like being able to build things.”
Once she completes her degree, Hedspeth said she hopes to start her career at Pax River.
Hedspeth said she benefited from attending a previous Night of Engineering at the college. “It helped guide me,” she said. It gave me good information.”
CSM’s upcoming Night of Engineering will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the college’s Leonardtown campus in the Building A Auditorium. To register for this free event, visit http://stem.csmd.edu/NOE.