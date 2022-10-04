Broadway musicals are usually light-hearted, funny and easy to sing along with.
Usually.
In “A Nightmare on Broadway: Monsters and Villains from Broadway and Beyond,” The Newtowne Players are putting a spooky spin on musicals by featuring songs from theater, movies and even a blog that are sung by monsters, villains and other unsavory characters.
The two-plus hour play features 27 musical numbers from such productions as “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” “Shrek The Musical,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Monsters Inc.”
The cast includes Marina Broome-Eason, Neil Compton, Isabel Davenport, Angela Garcia-Clarke, Kenneth Faison, Vanessa Li, Brandon Maher, Shelby Miller, Griffin Mullen, Meg Pugh and Emily Quade.
The 24-year-old Faison, who lives in Great Mills, most recently played Buddy in The Newtowne Players’ version of “Elf: The Musical.”
The play is directed by Wade Thompson, who lives in Hollywood and is the office manager at Hollywood United Methodist Church. This is the fourth Newtowne Players show for the 51-year-old, who is also the director of the St. Mary's County Recreation & Parks Summerstock program.
The assistant director is Jonathan Berry, Rosann Stamper is the producer and Alice Galiart and Steve Pugh are the stage manager and set designer. Hunter Martin is the musical director, Jennifer Drake is the assistant musical director and choreography is by Brooke Howells.
Why did you decide to direct “A Nightmare on Broadway”?
Wade Thompson: There were several shows on our short list for this season that I was interested in directing and ended up submitting proposals for six or seven, knowing our production committee would only select one. This is the one I hoped would be chosen. I have loved our prior Night on Broadway revues and thought it was time for us to do a thematic version. Several years ago, a friend was involved in a community theatre revue called “Nightmare on Broadway.” I thought that was such a brilliant and simple twist on the name of Newtowne's revues.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
WT: I spent several months listening to hundreds, if not thousands, of songs that fit the theme of our show, trying to find the best songs [and] there were several that I knew I wanted to include. I knew we couldn't select the final song list until after auditions, but knew that I wanted a cast of 10 to 12. Once we cast the show [myself, Jonathan Berry and Hunter Martin] made a final song list and assigned songs to each person. In the rehearsal process, we made a few song assignment changes, and ended up cutting three or four songs from the final set for a variety of reasons.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Kenneth Faison: So because this show is a cabaret, I had to do characterization for all the songs I am in. This has been challenging, but also very fun and rewarding.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
WT: I've never directed a revue before and it's a completely different process from directing a full play or musical. I'm really proud of our show, but the process of putting it together wasn't easy and included several things I don't normally have to do when directing [such as] putting songs in an order that has some kind of flow, making sure that each performer isn't in too many songs in a row and deciding which songs need an introduction and writing those.
What is your favorite scene and why?
KF: I love performing Stuck from “Groundhog Day.” It’s myself and six of our amazingly talented women just having fun being super goofy. I also love our full cast song Bring on the Monsters from “The Lightning Thief.” It’s our closing number and we all just get super into it, which allows the audience to see just how close we all are.
Why should people come watch this show?
WT: Our show is a fun night of songs that can be enjoyed by everybody. It's not a scary show, it's not a romantic show. It's a fun and entertaining collection of songs performed by 11 incredible singers, perfect for Halloween. Come for a great night out at your community theatre.
KF: People should see this show because it is both a fun way to get into the spooky season spirit, but also it is a fun time for the family. We hope folks will come out and jam to some fun songs.