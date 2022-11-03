Many people show patriotism outside their homes with flags, ribbons or other features. Jim Sotelo’s love of patriotism goes to a new level, and takes up a large chunk of his front yard.
In 2004, the Hollywood resident dedicated three months to transforming his yard into a shrine, which lights up at night, for first responders and America.
“I’m extremely proud of it,” said the 62-year-old post office mechanic, who meticulously sketched the whole display following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “It’s my pride and joy right here. It really is.”
Sotelo lived in Queens, N.Y., for 12 years until moving to Maryland in 1977 following the death of his mother, Harriet.
He came up with the idea for the display after 9/11. Sept. 11 is also the date of his mother’s birthday as well as his and wife Gale’s anniversary.
“That’s what motivated me to do this,” he said.
The focal point of the yard is a 45-foot circular koi- and goldfish-filled fish pond, the inside of which is dominated by an 8-foot-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty. He found the statue for $800 (and free shipping) online from the Philippines.
“My neighbors thought I was putting a pool out front,” Sotelo said of when the display was being constructed.
There are also figurines representing the U.S. Navy and Marines, small cannons and a sign that reads, “In memory of the Men and Women Who Died for our Freedom.”
The military nod is to Sotelo’s father, also called Jim Sotelo, who spent 22 years in the Navy as a 1st class petty officer, and his brother Brandon, who spent six years with the U.S. Army.
He decided on an island theme to represent Ellis Island in New York and so no one would walk on the display. An unexpected bonus was the people who throw coins — many of them military-themed — onto the island.
Around the edge of the pond is a stainless steel replica of the Twin Towers, which were welded by former neighbor Ron Payne. In front of the sculpture is a miniature road, vehicles and park bench outside the building. He originally planned to have the road go around the whole pond but his wife Gale planted flowers instead, Sotelo said.
Across from the Twin Towers sits another display that consists of two flagpoles flying the American flag and a black flag that reads “You are not forgotten,” along with a statue of a soldier in camouflage kneeling and a diorama of when first responders planted a flag at the World Trade Center. There are also two numerical plaques with the numbers 77 and 93, which represent the flight numbers of the planes that crashed into the Pentagon and into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Also at the display is a sign adorned with an eagle’s head that asks, “Have You Forgotten 9-11-2001” while another shows the World Trade Center buildings wrapped in an American flag with an airliner.
Nearby is a concrete replica of the Lincoln Memorial complete with columns “to signify freedom,” Sotelo said.
“Patriotism means everything to me,” he said.
Sotelo said people continuously drive by the exhibit — which he said cost about $20,000 in total — and some will even stop by to talk and tell stories. The commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River has even stopped by with aerial photographs of the display, and every Memorial Day and Veterans Day bikers “come through and have a little party going on.”
There’s even some intrigue. Every year on Sept. 11 for the past 18 years someone leaves a flower pot with an American flag in it, and Sotelo has no idea who it is.
“I waited for them one year for hours and couldn’t find them and went to bed,” he said. “Then the next day I came out and it was here.”
Sotelo’s display is located at 42538 Keith Court in Hollywood. From Three Notch Road, turn onto Cloverhill Road and then turn onto McIntosh Road. Turn left onto Keith Court and go to the end; the display is on the left.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews