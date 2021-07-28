The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum recently received a piece of military history when it acquired a Blue Angels airplane on June 10.
The FA-18B took its final flight when it flew from a test pilot school in Jacksonville, Fla., to the museum in Lexington Park.
“It’s not a just a Blue Angel aircraft,” said Patuxent River Naval Air Museum supervisor of aircraft maintenance aviation Clark Jones. “It's also a former aircraft from test pilot school, which gives it the provenance to come back here to the museum. And we’re pretty excited about having it here.”
Jones said the plane, which is 56-feet long, has a wingspan of 40 feet, 4 inches and had been in operation since about 1986, first went to VMFAT-125, which is a marine squadron on the west coast. The plane was later shipped to a maintenance depot in Florida about two years ago and while there, the decision was made to transition the Blue Angels fleet from the traditional FA-18Bs to Super Hornets.
“People were, “This is too pretty and too nice, we have to do something. It can’t go to the desert and just disappear,’” Jones said.
The museum is currently demilitarizing the aircraft, which involves removing any explosive devices from the aircraft and draining the oil and hydraulic fluids as well as removing any classified material or technology. Recently, a team of volunteers who specialize in ejection seats and environmental control issues spent a few days working on the aircraft. A team will also spike the engine, which involves inserting a metal rod directly through the engine so as to make it completely unusable.
One of the modifications the plane must undergo in order to be a Blue Angel is the addition of a tank of fluid for the smoke trails where the guns would be, so in order to compensate for the lack of CG (center of gravity) in the nose a lead weight anywhere from 25 to 190 pounds in order to keep the nose down.
“We’re making it safe to put it on public display,” Jones said.
“This is a big thing for us and it will be a major attraction for us to bring people in,” Jones said. “But at the same time it helps tell the story of the test evaluation activity here and the test pilot school and how it functions.”
According to Wikipedia, the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron was formed in 1946 by the United States Navy and is the second-oldest formal aerobatic team in the world after the French Patrouille de France, which was formed 16 years earlier.
The Blue Angels' Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets — which are numbered 1 through 6 — are flown by five Navy demonstration pilots and one Marine Corps demonstration pilot and the squad typically perform aerial displays annually in at least 60 shows at 30 locations throughout the United States, and in Canada. The "Blues" still employ many of the same practices and techniques used in the inaugural 1946 season. An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows from March through November each year, and members of the Blue Angels also visit more than 50,000 people in schools, hospitals and community functions at air show cities.
In a news release, Patuxent Naval Air Museum Executive Director Amy Davis said the recent addition to the museum’s flight line was “an exciting new exhibit that will highlight one of the most well known, and highly esteemed programs of the U.S. Navy.”
The plane will continue to be worked on the museum tarmac, and the museum is hoping to unveil it during its Wheels & Wings show, which will be held Sept. 25.
This is the second time the museum has acquired a Blue Angels aircraft.
“One of our other F-18A’s was in the Blue Angels for a while but came back here and finished off its career here in the test facility,” said Jones, who added the aircraft was not painted in the traditional “Blue Angel” blue and “Insignia” yellow color scheme.
“Every airplane here I learn new things about,” Jones said. “When I did maintenance on aircraft I worked on old aircraft, so just to look at newer progressive aircraft is always interesting to me.”