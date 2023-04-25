Imagine knowing there’s one more gift under the Christmas tree and not opening it for about a year. The Patuxent Naval Air Museum recently unwrapped a C-130 cockpit on its tarmac and is working on a long-term plan to exhibit it.
“We were tired of looking at the big white bubble and so we were kind of excited to uncover it and see what we got,” Patuxent Naval Air Museum Flight Line Team Leader Clark Jones said. “It was kind of like Christmas.”
“We’ve got stories to tell about every plane involved [at this museum],” the museum's Executive Director Scott Gray said, “and this gives us one more set of stories to tell.”
Gray said the cockpit, which is 17 feet wide by 15 feet tall, came from Texas and a news release said it had been donated by the NAVAIR Tactical Airlift Program Office.
Gray said the C-130 is “one of the most versatile in any of the [armed] services” and used for cargo, to transport paratroopers and personnel, and can be transformed into a gunship. He added it is also used for electronic counter measures and surveillance.
The aircraft is able to fly long distances, can land on fairly short runways and is propeller-driven.
A C-130 known as Fat Albert flies with the Blue Angels flight team.
“You don’t see anything like this and there is no other plane artifact like this,” Gray said of the cockpit. “It’s a test bed and of course we’re a museum dedicated to preserving and interpreting the whole aviation test operation, and this is kind of in that realm.”
Gray said the museum, located in Lexington Park just outside Gate 1 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, is mulling over options on how to display the cockpit.
“The main thing is we want to make it accessible to our visitors,” he said. “We want them to be able to see the inside and get an understanding of what was going on and how involved it is to train and become a pilot and retraining.”
In regard to turning it into a simulator, Gray shook his head.
“Probably not because it’s in such great shape we don’t want to do anything that will allow too much traffic in there,” he said. “But we do want people to be able to see how it operates and we want it to be as interactive as possible.”
He said the cockpit would most likely be placed near the simulators and maybe have stairs and a lift installed, as well as plexiglass so visitors could see inside.
Gray said he is excited about the new acquisition.
“This is a big piece in a number of ways in telling a story about test and evaluation,” he said. “One thing is that it’s a big plane and it helps to tell that story in a more effective way. Each of these planes [on the tarmac] represents a whole lot more than the plane and the pilot. I love pilots and I love naval flying officers, but behind them is a whole army of engineers and maintainers and each one has a different role depending on the plane.”
Jones said the museum has plenty of questions that must be answered about the cockpit, that was delivered along with a half dozen boxes of parts.
“We’re doing a couple things that will help evaluate ways to display it,” he said. “We’re looking at several boxes [and wondering], 'What do we have? What do we want to display and not want to display, and can we make anything function to make it more interesting?'”
Gray was asked when the museum would be ready to display the cockpit.
“Probably a year because these things take time to develop and a big part of that will be interpreting the story of this aircraft,” he said. “I really am excited for the public to see it because it tells a different story than what you see out here usually.”