Imagine knowing there’s one more gift under the Christmas tree and not opening it for about a year. The Patuxent Naval Air Museum recently unwrapped a C-130 cockpit on its tarmac and is working on a long-term plan to exhibit it.

“We were tired of looking at the big white bubble and so we were kind of excited to uncover it and see what we got,” Patuxent Naval Air Museum Flight Line Team Leader Clark Jones said. “It was kind of like Christmas.”


